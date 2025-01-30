Keychron C2 $40 $54 Save $14 Score this Keychron full-size mechanical keyboard for just $40 if you're an Amazon Prime member. $40 at Amazon

Keychron makes one of the best mechanical keyboards that you can buy in 2025. And while the Keychron Q1 Pro might be out of reach for many due to its $200 price tag, the brand thankfully offers many other options that won't break the bank. Those that have been looking for a full-size keyboard and want something affordable and reliable will be happy to know that the Keychron C2 is now on sale for Amazon Prime members, with a discount that drops the price down to just $40.

What's great about the Keychron C2 keyboard?

This Keychron mechanical keyboard is just the one to get if you're looking to improve your typing experience. This is a full-size keyboard, which means it's perfect for the office, especially when you're getting Keychron red switches that are ultra-quiet when typing.

Furthermore, this keyboard is compatible with Windows and Mac, and even comes with extra key caps so you can customize the layout for the OS that you're going to use it with. The keyboard also provides two angle adjustments, just in case typing flat on a desk isn't your thing.

Now, there are some things to note with this keyboard. The first is that this particular model does not come with any backlighting for the keys. The second is that this is a wired keyboard that connects via a USB-C cable. For some, these are going to be dealbreakers, but others will be fine without these perks.

Of course, you really can't complain about the current price, which sits at just $40 for Amazon Prime members. Just be sure to act quickly because this deal won't be around for long.