Over the past few years, mechanical keyboards have gained more attention, with more people being curious about the experience and how it compares to a traditional keyboard. Of course, if you're on the fence, it may be hard to see the benefits of a mechanical keyboard without actually using one long term.

Luckily, if you've been wanting to try one out, this Keychron C3 Pro is going to be a great choice, offering a good experience without costing a lot of money. Right now, you can grab this keyboard for just $22, which is an absolute steal. It's a rare deal that we don't see often so grab it while you can because it won't last long.

What's great about the Keychron C3 Pro mechanical keyboard?

Keychron is known for its mechanical keyboards, making some of the best out there. So it's a pretty big deal that it offers something budget-minded, that still lives up to its name, providing a good experience.

The C3 Pro may look pretty basic, but it does have a 1,000Hz polling rate, plus it has a gasket mount structure that really elevates the typing experience. Keychron also uses ABS double-shot keycaps on the C3 Pro, along with north-facing LEDs to provide excellent illumination.

You can also personalize the keyboard to your liking with software support from QMK/VIA. Overall, this keyboard isn't anything fancy, but it does provide the basics of what you need in a mechanical keyboard and also comes in at a price that can't be beat.