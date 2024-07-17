Keychron C3 Pro QMK/VIA Custom Gaming Keyboard $25 $37 Save $12 A cheap and reliable keyboard that's still going to offer plenty of great features. The C3 Pro is now down to its lowest price for Prime Day. $25 at Amazon

If you've ever thought about a better typing experience, then a mechanical keyboard is going to be a great way to start. As you might know, these types of keyboards can be expensive, but it doesn't always have to be, which is a good thing if you're thinking about investing in one. While there are lots of different options, we think we've found the perfect mechanical keyboard that's great for first timers, because it's packed with features, reliable, and most importantly, extremely affordable.

Related Best mechanical keyboards in 2024 Check out some of the best mechanical keyboards that you should be buying this year, ranging from full-size to compact 60%.

Best of all, it's made by a brand that's known for its mechanical keyboard and in fact, makes some of the best ones that you can buy in 2024. So if all of this sounds interesting, you can now grab Keychron's C3 Pro mechanical keyboard for an absolute steal, as it drops to its lowest price of just $25 for Prime Day. And remember, today's the final day of the online retailer's giant sales event, so get this deal while you can.

What's great about the Keychron C3 Pro?

Source: Keychron

To be honest, there's really a lot to love here with this keyboard. Despite its low price, Keychron has done a great job bringing just the right amount of features to really make this the best bang for your buck. When it comes to the exterior chassis, you're looking at a durable plastic construction with a gasket mount design that's also packed with two types of foam to minimize unwanted bounce and noise.

When it comes to performance, the keyboard relies on its 1000Hz polling rate and mechanical switches to deliver fast and responsive inputs. And the double-shot ABS keycaps ensure that you're going to get the most durable and comfortable typing experience. Of course, you'll get illuminated keys with north-facing LEDs that provide an elegant look and customizations can be done using the QMK/VIA software.

And best of all, this keyboard offers compatibility with Windows, macOS, and Linux PCs. For the most part, this is as simple as it gets when it comes to mechanical keyboards. But don't take that the wrong way. It just means you'll be able to take this out of the box and start using it without any additional customizations needed.

And for someone that's using a mechanical keyboard for the first time, that's a good thing. If all of that wasn't enough to convince you, then, well, the price should. This is a solid and reliable mechanical keyboard that's just $25 during Prime Day. So get it now before it's gone. Or if you're still on the fence, check out these other affordable recommendations as well.