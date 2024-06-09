It's easy just sticking with the keyboard you have. It works and gets the job done without any issues, so why change? Well, there are a lot of reasons to be honest, and perhaps the most important is for your health. As someone that's always typing, a good keyboard can make a huge difference, especially in the long run when wrist and shoulder issues can arise. Now, it can be overwhelming to shop for a new keyboard, especially if you're looking to go with something different like a mechanical one.

But don't sweat it, we're here to help you navigate the landscape, just in case you want to know all about switches, keys, form-factors and more. If you're not into all of that and just want something that's good and won't break the bank — then the Keychron C3 Pro is going to be a fantastic option. You're going to get a solid keyboard from a brand that can be trusted, and best of all, it's now down to a shockingly low price of just $27.

What's great about Keychron's C3 Pro mechanical keyboard?

You're really getting a whole lot here with the Keychron C3 Pro. For one, it's dirt cheap at just $27, but best of all, it's made by a company that really knows mechanical keyboards. As far as the exterior, you're going to get something that's durable, with plastic construction and a gasket mount design, and two types of foam that's meant to minimize sound and bounce that might occur when you're typing.

Now, this keyboard is wired, which means you're going to get the best connection possible, with a 1000Hz polling rate that makes input fast and responsive. While this can be a huge advantage for normal typing, it can be even better if you're planning on using it for playing games. Of course, the keys are vital here, with Keychron making use of double-shot ABS keycaps, providing a strong base for even the most aggressive typing.

You also won't have to worry about excessive wear, because these keys should last quite a while under most circumstances. In addition, you're going to get even more illumination thanks to the north-facing LEDs, offering a soft look that won't be distracting to the eyes. Customization is also possible here by using QMK/VIA software. You can really tune the experience depending on how you use it. And you're going to get a really nice key feel thanks to the brown switches that are included with this model.

Of course, there are always better mechanical keyboards, but if you're someone that's just exploring and trying things out for the first time, the Keychron C3 Pro is going to be a great option, especially at its new low price that comes in at just $27.