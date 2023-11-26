Keychron C3 Pro QMK/VIA Custom Gaming Keyboard $28 $50 Save $22 Keychron is known for its fantastic mechanical keyboards. But not everyone wants to pay hundreds for a great typing experience. That's where the Keychron C3 Pro comes into play, delivering excellent value at an irresistible price. While its normal $60 price tag is relatively affordable, for Cyber Monday, this keyboard has been discounted by 45%, dropping it to just $28 for a limited time. $28 at Amazon

As we head into the tail end of November, the holiday shopping season is starting to ramp up, with incredible sales on PCs, laptops, SSDs, CPUs, and more. While the deals from Black Friday continue, we're seeing a whole new set of promotions for Cyber Monday, with prices being slashed on some of the best products of the year.

If you've been eyeing a new mechanical keyboard, chances are you've seen how expensive they can be, especially if you're looking to grab one from Keychron. With that said, you can now score yourself a Keychron mechanical keyboard for dirt cheap, with this deal that brings down the price of the C3 Pro by 45%, falling to just $28.

What's great about the Keychron C3 Pro?

Now, you're probably skeptical about this keyboard since it costs so little. Well, prepare to be surprised because you're getting a lot of value here even at its standard price. While the casing of the Keychron C3 Pro is made from plastic, you're still going to get quality construction here with no corners cut. The keyboard delivers a quiet and tactile typing experience with its gasket mount design, foam inserts, and foam padding.

You're also going to get great response times thanks to its 1000Hz polling rate. While you have the choice of choosing between red and brown switches for this keyboard, you're going to get the best discount by going with brown switches, which provide a tactile typing experience with a sound level that's described as "gentle." If you're unsure if this keyboard could be a good fit for your workflow, it's well-balanced, making it the perfect choice for office work and gaming.

The ABS keycaps are made using a double-shot process, which makes these keys highly resistant to fading over time. You also get gorgeous LED back lighting in red, with 14 different modes of illumination. When it comes to customization, open source software with support for QMK and VIA, makes it a breeze to get things just how you want them.

You really can't go wrong with this keyboard for $28. So if you've thought about buying something new or just wanted to try out a mechanical keyboard, this is going to be a fantastic option. Of course, if you want to take a look at some other options, you can check out some of our budget recommendations.