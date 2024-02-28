Keychron C3 Pro QMK/VIA Custom Gaming Keyboard $30 $37 Save $7 If you've been thinking about purchasing a new keyboard and wanted to try a mechanical one for the first time, this Keychron C3 is going to be the perfect option with its fantastic low price coming in at just $29.91. $30 at Amazon

Mechanical keyboards are really having a moment, with lots of great options from a ton of different companies. While they are considered to be some of the best keyboards that you can buy, they are also quite expensive. Of course, if you're looking for some affordable options, then we've discovered this great deal on the Keychron C3 Pro. For a limited time, you can save big and purchase this keyboard for just $29.91, making it an absolute steal. Just be sure to get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about Keychron's C3 Pro mechanical keyboard?

This Keychron C3 Pro delivers a fantastic typing experience thanks to careful construction that includes its gasket mount design, foam, and and Brown switches. When it comes to the typing experience, you get many different components working in harmony, like a 1000Hz polling rate that allows the keyboard to deliver a fast and responsive typing experience.

The keyboard also has double-shot ABS keycaps to provide excellent feedback and are extremely durable, ensuring that you won't have premature wear. Furthermore, the keyboard also has LED backlighting on the keys that are north facing, which means you get great illumination that's easy on the eyes. Best of all, the keyboard can also be customized with support for QMK/VIA, which brings endless possibilities with the ability to choose different layouts, shortcuts, lighting effects, and more.

Of course, you also get great compatibility here with support for Mac, Windows, and Linux. So if you've been thinking about buying a new keyboard, give the Keychron C3 a try. It offers a great typing experience and comes in at just $29.91 for a limited time.