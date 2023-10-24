Keychron C3 Pro QMK/VIA Custom Gaming Keyboard $27 $46 Save $19 While Keychron is best known for its high-end mechanical keyboards, it also has some affordable models as well. The Keychron C3 Pro is a simple mechanical keyboard that works well and won't break the bank. Best of all, it's now down to just $27 for a limited time. $27 at Amazon

Keychron's known for its fantastic keyboards, especially its Q1 Pro model, which sits at the top of many "best keyboards" lists. With that said, not everyone has $200+ to spend on a mechanical keyboard.

Thankfully there are some great budget mechanical keyboards that come priced from just $40. But if that wasn't cheap enough for you, we've found a fantastic deal on one of Keychron's budget mechanical keyboards that now comes in priced at just $27.

What's great about Keychron's C3 Pro mechanical keyboard?

Just in case you were wondering just how much keyboard you're getting for $27, let's go ahead and check out what this C3 Pro has to offer. First and foremost, you're looking at plastic construction here with a gasket mount design that aims to minimize sound and add a little bounce when typing. This also aids with sound as well, providing a quieter typing experience.

The keyboard can be used both wired and wireless and offers a 1000Hz polling rate that allows fast and responsive input and registration that's great for generally typing and even gaming. Furthermore, the keyboard also supports n-key rollover, which means you'll never have to worry about keys not registering when pressed.

When it comes to the switches, you get two choices here with red and brown. Also, Keychron is using double-shot ABS keycaps for enhanced durability and comfort when typing. Of course, if you need to customize the typing experience you'll have acces to do so using QMK/VIA software. The C3 Pro does have backlit keys in red, with 14 different patterns of illumination.

Overall, you're getting a great keyboard for not a lot of money. At $27, this is a solid product, and you can feel confident since it's produced by Keychron. Just be sure to grab the deal while you can, because it's a limited time promotion that won't last long.