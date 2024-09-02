Lowest price ever Keychron C3 Pro QMK/VIA Custom Gaming Keyboard $25 $37 Save $12 A fantastic deal on a cheap mechanical keyboard that's now down to its lowest price yet. $25 at Amazon

Mechanical keyboards can be expensive, especially if you're looking to get the best out there, like the Keychron Q1 Pro. But that doesn't always have to be the case if the timing is right, and you can find a good deal on one. With that said, we've managed to uncover this fantastic promotion on one of Keychron's most affordable mechanical keyboards.

For a limited time, you can score the Keychron C3 Pro for just $25. This keyboard is perfect if you're looking to upgrade from your current keyboard or just want to give a mechanical keyboard a try. But be sure to grab it quickly because this is the lowest price we've seen for this keyboard, and the deal won't last long.

What's great about this Keychron C3 Pro mechanical keyboard?

Despite its low price, you're still getting a really good mechanical keyboard here with a design that's relatively subtle. The C3 Pro is durable, thanks to its impressive build quality, and features a gasket mount design and foam inserts that are meant to cushion and dampen any loud noises you might hear or feel when compared to a standard keyboard.

You also get a 1000Hz polling rate that keeps your typing accurate, along with the choice of two different mechanical switches, red and brown, plus double-shot ABS key caps with fade resistance. You get durability that keeps them feeling like new, long after your first keystroke, and there's even north-facing LEDs that provide a punch of color when you need them.

With that said, you can also customize the experience using QMK/VIA software, and the keyboard is also quite versatile, providing compatibility with Windows, macOS, and Linux. You really can't go wrong with this keyboard as it offers a pleasant typing experience at a fantastic price.

So, whether you're planning to get a new keyboard for typing, or need something for gaming, this keyboard can really do it all for a great price. And if you're still on the fence, be sure to check out some of our other affordable keyboard recommendations.