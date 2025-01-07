Summary Keychron K2 HE combines style with performance, offering Hall Effect magnetic function & Gateron Double-rail magnetic switches.

The keyboard is optimized for gaming, with rapid trigger response & key customization options.

Despite its sleek design, the Keychron K2 HE is available for purchase at a starting price of $125.

There have been plenty of keyboards shown off during CES 2025, but not all of them look as classy as what Keychron showed off during the event. If you want a keyboard that looks the part but you don't want to sacrifice performance, the Keychron K2 HE is likely what you're looking for. Best of all, you can grab one right now.

The Keychron K2 HE is style and performance combined

In a press release, Keychron showed off its Keychron K2 HE. It comes in a standard edition that comes in an aluminum frame and a plastic body, but you can also purchase the special edition in white or black that rocks a wood and aluminum frame and a plastic body. The special edition keyboards look more like they should be in an art show than as a functional keyboard.

However, that doesn't mean Keychron had to axe performance to make it look good:

Building on the success of the Keychron K2, the brand’s most popular keyboard, the K2 HE takes customization to new heights. This version is equipped with Hall Effect magnetic function and top-of-the-line Gateron Double-rail magnetic switches, providing users with the ability to fine-tune actuation points with millimeter precision. The dynamic rapid trigger enhances the responsiveness, making it a perfect choice for gamers.

Yes, despite looking like an art piece, the keyboard is also designed with competitive gaming in mind. For example, the ability to assign four actions to a single keypress makes it easier to pull off quick motions while in the thick of an intense match.

The Kickstarter campaign for the keyboard has ended, but Keychron is still taking orders on their page. You can snag one of these stylish keyboards starting at $125.