Keychron makes one of the best mechanical keyboards out right now, and while you can always grab the outstanding Keychron Q1 Pro and call it a day, chances are you might not be looking to spend $200 on a new keyboard. If that's the case, there are plenty of great affordable mechanical keyboards, and if you're looking for something that's made by Keychron, the K1 is going to be a great option.

What's great about the Keychron K1?

The K1 is a "typist’s dream" according to Keychron. The keyboard is slim and light, and possesses mechanical switches that make typing a breeze. The keyboard is compatible Windows, macOS, Android and iOS, making it extremely versatile with a wide range of uses. Furthermore, the keyboard comes with swappable key caps, making it easy to switch between a Windows or Mac layout.

This model on sale comes with Gateron low profile Blue switches, which offer low travel distance, along with a clicky sound that's great for feedback. Thanks to being swappable, if these switches aren't to your liking, you can always change them out to something else. Of course, since this product is labeled as a gaming keyboard, you're going to get white LED lighting, with different patterns and intensity settings at the ready.

Best of all, this keyboard provides up to 110 hours of use on a single charge from its 2000mAh battery, and it is now priced well below its MSRP. The Keychron K1 is now priced at just $47.49 for a limited time, which is 50% off its regular price. So be sure to grab one while you can, because at this price, it won't last long.