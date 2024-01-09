Keychron K1 Wireless $45 $90 Save $45 If you're looking for an affordable wireless mechanical keyboard, the Keychron K1 is going to be an excellent option. The keyboard normally retails for $89.99, but is now on sale for Amazon Prime members, coming in at just $44.99. $45 at Amazon

Keychron makes one of the best mechanical keyboards on the market right now. But if you're not looking to shell out $200+ on a new keyboard and are looking for an affordable option, then the Keychron K1 is going to be right up your alley.

The Keychron K1 is a fantastic wireless keyboard and while it normally costs $89.99, you can now score an amazing discount if you're an Amazon Prime member, which knocks 50% off, driving the price down to just $44.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Keychron K1 wireless mechanical keyboard?

Keychron isn't one to rest on its laurels and is constantly improving the quality of its keyboards with new revisions when necessary. The Keychron K1 is now in its fifth revision, which means, you're getting a fantastic and reliable keyboard filled with impressive features. The keyboard offers a unique look and style thanks to its low-profile build and switches.

When it comes to the construction, you're looking at a full aluminum exterior, which provides excellent durability and rigidity when typing. This version of the keyboard comes with red switches, which means you're going to be getting a linear switch that offer excellent response but is also very quiet.

While this can be used for all applications, Keychron recommends this keyboard for office work and gaming. Of course, if you're not a fan of the switches in the keyboard, you can always swap them out, which makes this keyboard extremely versatile. In addition to all of the above, you'll also have RGB lighting which can be customized in different colors and patterns.

You really can't go wrong with the Keychron K1 wireless mechanical keyboard. You're getting a high-quality product that offers a lot of bang for the buck. It's also compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. Best of all, you're going to get long battery life with up to 110 hours of use from a single charge. With that said, grab this deal while you can.