Clip coupon to save additional 25% Keychron K12 $34 $90 Save $56 The Keychron K12 is a great 60-percent mechanical keyboard that's now on sale for just $34. $34 at Amazon

Keychron is a company that's known for its mechanical keyboards. Not only does it make one of the best mechanical keyboards you can buy with the Q1 Pro, but it also offers a wealth of other affordable options as well. Of course, we're always on the hunt for a good deal, and this discount on the brand's K12 wireless mechanical keyboard is one that you don't want to miss.

Related Best mechanical keyboards in 2024 Check out some of the best mechanical keyboards that you should be buying this year, ranging from full-size to compact 60%.

Not only can you get a massive discount from Amazon that knocks 50% off its original retail price. But the retailer is also offering an additional 25% off that can be applied to the discounted amount, bringing it down to just $34 for a limited time. For the most part, this keyboard is an absolute steal at this new price, so get it while you still can.

What's great about Keychron's K12 mechanical keyboard?

The Keychron K12 is a compact mechanical keyboard with a 60% layout that can be used wired or wirelessly. The keyboard is made with Windows and macOS PC owners in mind, providing the option to swap key caps when needed. It can also be used with like smartphones and tablets.

As far as the typing experience goes, you're going to be getting one of the smoothest, with a keyboard that's built to last and Gateron G Pro Blue Switches that are made for comfort and accuracy. While these switches can handle a variety of scenarios, they are aimed towards typists, providing audible and physical feedback with every stroke of the key.

Of course, you get feet that can be adjusted and there's also a large 4,000mAh battery that can provide up to 240 hours of use with a single charge. As stated before, this can also be used as a wired keyboard, and just requires plugging a USB-C cable to your PC from the Keychron K12 to get it all working.

And those that like to add a little flair to their desk setup will be happy to know that this keyboard delivers, with RGB lighting that's sure to add just the right look. You can check out the various illumination patterns in the video above to get an idea of how the RGB looks on this keyboard. If you don't like it, you can always turn it off too.

With that said, you really can't go wrong with this keyboard as it provides pretty much everything you need if you're looking to buy something new or make the switch from another brand. Just be sure to clip the digital coupon that takes 25% off before you check out in order to get the best price.