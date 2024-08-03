Keychron K13 Pro $50 $100 Save $50 The Keychron K13 Pro comes in a sleek TKL design and has various stylish color schemes. The keyboard is compatible with QMK/VIA and has Gateron switches that provide tactile feedback. $50 at Amazon

Keychron makes some of the best mechanical keyboards you can buy. In fact, the brand's Keychron Q1 Pro is one of our favorites, offering impressive build quality and a fantastic typing experience. Of course, if you're not willing to spend hundreds on a keyboard, you can still get something pretty good, as the brand offers lots of different options in a range of different prices.

That's where the Keychron K13 Pro comes in, with its slim design, excellent feel, and most importantly, it's extremely affordable price tag. While this keyboard normally retails for $100, it can now be had for much less, with a massive discount that knocks 50% off. That means, you'll be able to pick up this mechanical keyboard for an absolute steal, as its only $49.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Keychron K13 Pro mechanical keyboard?

This keyboard is a fantastic buy thanks to its excellent design, performance, and versatility. Not only can this keyboard be used wired or wirelessly, it can also be used with Windows, macOS, and Linux. When it comes to typing comfort, this keyboard utilizes low-profile Gateron red switches, which means you're going to be getting a relatively smooth experience without much noise or physical feedback.

In addition, this keyboard comes with double-shot PBT keycaps that are going to stand the test of time, and this model also offers a 1000Hz polling rate that's great for those that want to be a bit more competitive when gaming. Customizations can be done using QMK/VIA, and as stated before, you get excellent compatibility with support for most major operating systems on computers and mobile devices.

This keyboard even includes key caps for Windows and macOS so you can swap them out for a seamless experience. Of course, you're also going to get back lighting here as well, with adjustable levels and 14 different behavior settings. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here, and at its latest price, this keyboard is an absolute steal. Of course, if you're still on the fence and want some other options, we have some excellent budget keyboard recommendations.