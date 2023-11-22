Source: Keychron Keychron K2 Mechanical Keyboard $56 $80 Save $24 The Keychron K2 is a compact mechanical keyboard that gives you a more precise and tactile typing experience. It's not a full-size layout, so it's a great choice if you want to save space on your desk and still type comfortably throughout the day. Plus, it has extra keycaps to make it suitable for Windows or macOS.Right now, you can save 30%, dropping the keyboard down to its lowest price for Black Friday. $56 at Amazon

If you're looking for a great keyboard that won't break the bank, you're in luck because this Keychron K2 mechanical keyboard is now down to its lowest price ever for Black Friday, with a whopping 30% discount that drops it down to just $56.

However, there is one catch, and it's that you need to be a Prime member to get the special discounted pricing. If you're not a member, don't worry, you can always sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to take advantage of the special savings and other incentives during the holiday shopping season.

What's great about the Keychron K2 mechanical keyboard?

The Keychron K2 is a compact TKL mechanical keyboard that offers a stunning look and is compatible with both Windows and Mac. The keyboard can also be used with other devices as well, like popular smartphones and tablets. While it looks good, the device also delivers when it comes to the typing experience, thanks to the supplied Gateron G Pro switches. This model comes with blue switches, which offer a tactile feel with clicky sound feedback.

While this keyboard can be used for all typing activities, Keychron states that it's best suited for a typist. Of course, in addition to the look and feel, you're also going to get nice touches like RGB lighting with different illumination colors and patterns. The keyboard can be used wired or wirelessly, with the 4,000mAh battery providing up to 240 hours of use with a single charge. Overall, you really can't go wrong with this keyboard if you're looking for a quality budget option.

Just be sure to grab it while it's still on sale, because at $56, this deal won't last long. If you're looking for something else, you're also welcome to check out the other great keyboard deals while you're here.