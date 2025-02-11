  • Keychron K2 HE
    Keychron K2 HE

    The Keychron K2 HE brings analog hall effect switches to the company's most popular keyboard, making for an excellent typing experience.

    Pros & Cons
    • Compatible with both Mac and Windows
    • Hot swappable switches
    • Software is lightweight and fully customizable
    • No per-key RGB lighting
    $140 at Keychron
  • A render of the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL
    SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL

    The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL has been revamped with SOCD feature support, and along with the other SteelSeries fixings, it makes for an expensive, but fiercely competitive option for gamers.

    Pros & Cons
    • Vibrant per-key RGB lighting
    • Excellent per-game customization options
    • OLED display
    • Expensive
    • Software is rather bloated
    $270 at SteelSeries

Hall effect keyboards have made their way onto plenty of desks in the last couple of years, and with every keyboard manufacturer coming in hot with their take on the magnetic analog switch, how could they not? Hall effect switches work by sensing changes in voltage that are caused by magnets, resulting in an analogue signal that is then sent to a computer as input.

This means you can change the actuation point and implement features like SOCD technology to make your inputs super quick. The Keychron K2 HE and SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL are two of the most popular hall effect options for typists and gamers, and we're here to help you decide which one is worth picking up.

Top-down view of the Keychron K2 HE with RGB lighting enabled
Keychron K2 HE vs SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL: Pricing, availability, and specs

The Keychron K2 HE and SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL are both wireless keyboards that feature a numpad-less design, with the Keychron coming in slightly smaller. Price is an important differentiator, with the SteelSeries offering being priced at $270 MSRP, making it a whopping $130 more expensive than the Keychron.


  		• Keychron K2 HESteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3
    WirelessYes (Bluetooth and 2.4GHz)Yes (Bluetooth and 2.4GHz)
    BacklightYes, RGBYes, RGB per-key
    Media ControlsBuilt into function rowYes
    Battery4000mAhYes, ~37 hours
    Num PadNoNo
    Switch TypeGateron Magnetic Hall Sensor (mechanical)Omnipoint 3.0 Hall Effect
    Replaceable keycapsYesYes
    Replaceable switchesYesNo
    Number of Keys8487
    Wired operationYesYes
    Dimensions12.62x4.97x1.19-16 inches (320.5x126.2x30.1-40.7mm)14x5x1.7 inches (355x129x42mm)
    Multi-device pairingYesYes
    KeycapsDoubleshot PBTDoubleshot PBT
    Internal Sound DampeningEVA acoustic foam, silicone padAcoustic foam
    Wrist restSold separatelyIncluded
    USB PassthroughNoNo
    Polling rate1000Hz (Wired and 2.4GHz wireless) or 90Hz (Bluetooth)1000Hz
    ColorBlack (standard edition), Black with wood (special edition), White with wood (special edition)Black
    FeaturesCustomizable analog switchesCustomizable analog switches, OLED display, game presets
    Price130280
    CompatibilityWindows, MacWindows, Mac
Build quality and design

Materials, fit and finish