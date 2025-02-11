Keychron K2 HE The Keychron K2 HE brings analog hall effect switches to the company's most popular keyboard, making for an excellent typing experience. Pros & Cons Compatible with both Mac and Windows Hot swappable switches Software is lightweight and fully customizable No per-key RGB lighting $140 at Keychron

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL has been revamped with SOCD feature support, and along with the other SteelSeries fixings, it makes for an expensive, but fiercely competitive option for gamers. Pros & Cons Vibrant per-key RGB lighting Excellent per-game customization options OLED display Expensive Software is rather bloated $270 at SteelSeries



Hall effect keyboards have made their way onto plenty of desks in the last couple of years, and with every keyboard manufacturer coming in hot with their take on the magnetic analog switch, how could they not? Hall effect switches work by sensing changes in voltage that are caused by magnets, resulting in an analogue signal that is then sent to a computer as input.

This means you can change the actuation point and implement features like SOCD technology to make your inputs super quick. The Keychron K2 HE and SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL are two of the most popular hall effect options for typists and gamers, and we're here to help you decide which one is worth picking up.

Keychron K2 HE vs SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL: Pricing, availability, and specs

The Keychron K2 HE and SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL are both wireless keyboards that feature a numpad-less design, with the Keychron coming in slightly smaller. Price is an important differentiator, with the SteelSeries offering being priced at $270 MSRP, making it a whopping $130 more expensive than the Keychron.



Keychron K2 HE SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3 Wireless Yes (Bluetooth and 2.4GHz) Yes (Bluetooth and 2.4GHz) Backlight Yes, RGB Yes, RGB per-key Media Controls Built into function row Yes Battery 4000mAh Yes, ~37 hours Num Pad No No Switch Type Gateron Magnetic Hall Sensor (mechanical) Omnipoint 3.0 Hall Effect Replaceable keycaps Yes Yes Replaceable switches Yes No Number of Keys 84 87 Wired operation Yes Yes Dimensions 12.62x4.97x1.19-16 inches (320.5x126.2x30.1-40.7mm) 14x5x1.7 inches (355x129x42mm) Multi-device pairing Yes Yes Keycaps Doubleshot PBT Doubleshot PBT Internal Sound Dampening EVA acoustic foam, silicone pad Acoustic foam Wrist rest Sold separately Included USB Passthrough No No Polling rate 1000Hz (Wired and 2.4GHz wireless) or 90Hz (Bluetooth) 1000Hz Color Black (standard edition), Black with wood (special edition), White with wood (special edition) Black Features Customizable analog switches Customizable analog switches, OLED display, game presets Price 130 280 Compatibility Windows, Mac Windows, Mac

Build quality and design

Materials, fit and finish