Key Takeaways Analog switches offer new customization at a lower price point for an excellent typing experience.

The Keychron K2 HE provides satisfying key presses, comfortable typing, and vivid RGB lighting.

The compact Keychron K2 HE is a great keyboard for the price, with excellent analog switches.

Analog switches seem to be the latest trend in mechanical keyboards, and Keychron is fully embracing them. After the absolutely fantastic Keychron Q1 HE, which is aimed at the premium market, the company has now brought the Gateron purple analog switches to its most popular keyboard, the Keychron K2, to birth the new Keychron K2 HE.

Now, popular often doesn't mean high-end, and the K2 HE definitely isn't the most premium keyboard in Keychron's lineup. But as far as the typing experience goes, this is still an excellent keyboard. It's very compact, but it has all the keys you need with a satisfying feel when you press them, backed up by nice RGB lighting. It may not have the sheer quality of its more expensive siblings, but this is a great keyboard for the price, and the addition of analog switches makes this an easy recommendation if you want that additional level of control.

About this review: Keychron sent us the black standard edition of the K2 HE. The company had no input in the content of this review.

Excellent for the price Keychron K2 HE Bringing analog switches to a lower price point 8.5 / 10 The Keychron K2 HE brings the company's excellent magnetic analog switches to one of the most popular boards in the company's lineup. It adds customizability to what's already a great typing experience, with satisfying key presses and sounds. The special edition looks great with wood accents, but the standard edition has more vivid RGB. Pros Analog switches offer a new range of customization for this price

Satisfying and comfortable typing experience

See-through keycaps make the RGB lighting more impactful Cons Not as quiet as higher-end boards

Wooden look is reserved for the more expensive special edition

Could use more RGB customization options $125 at Kickstarter

Pricing and availability

Keychron launched a Kickstarter campaign for the K2 HE on August 7th, 2024, and it's still ongoing at the time of writing. A full launch should come soon after the campaign ends.

During the Kickstarter campaign, the standard edition of the K2 HE, which is what I got for review, costs $125, with the MSRP being $130. The special edition, which features wooden accents on a white or black frame, costs $135 during the Kickstarter campaign, going up to $140 after launch.

Specifications Wireless Yes (Bluetooth and 2.4GHz) Backlight Yes, per-key RGB Media Controls Built into function row Battery 4000mAh Num Pad No Switch Type Gateron Magnetic Hall Sensor (mechanical) Replaceable keycaps Yes Replaceable switches Yes Number of Keys 84 Wired operation Yes Dimensions 12.62x4.97x1.19-16 inches (320.5x126.2x30.1-40.7mm) Material Metal frame (standard edition), metal and wood frame (special edition), plastic body Multi-device pairing Yes Charging USB-C Keycaps Doubleshot PBT Internal Sound Dampening EVA acoustic foam, silicone pad Wrist rest Sold separately USB Passthrough No Polling rate 1000Hz (Wired and 2.4GHz wireless) or 90Hz (Bluetooth) Color Black (standard edition), Black with wood (special edition), White with wood (special edition) Features Customizable analog switches Price $130 Compatibility Windows, Mac Expand

Design and looks

A sleek-looking board with just the right amount of flair

Close

The Keychron K2 HE comes in two primary editions. The standard edition is all black, with just a couple of keys having colored keycaps (though you can swap them for an all-black appearance). This model has an all-metal frame over a plastic body, so it feels fairly premium but avoids being too heavy. It also comes with see-through legends on the keycaps, which make for a beautiful way to show off the RGB lighting. I love RGB, and having see-through keycaps is always very fun, especially considering Keychron tends to be very muted with its keyboard lighting.

Related Cherry Xtrfy K5V2 review: Compact, smooth, and highly customizable The Cherry Xtrfy K5V2 is a compact 65% keyboard that offers a fantastic typing experience, plus a ton of customization options out of the box.

I'm a little jealous of the special edition, which is available in either white or black, with both models featuring wood accents on the side. This is real wood being used in the frame, and just based on the renders, it looks super cool. The downside ot these models is that they ditch the see-through keycap legends, so the RGB is less noticeable. It's a matter of preference, though, and I would have loved to see the wooden look in person.

Otherwise, this is a very compact 75% keyboard. The frame itself is barely any bigger than the key area, and there's no unnecessary spacing between the keys, so this is a great option if you want to have a minimalist setup. It lacks the volume knob of some other Keychron models, but that kind of helps it be more compact.

Even though it has some nice shine-through keycaps, RGB customization is still far from comprehensive, which is typical of Keychron. Using the Keychron Launcher app, you can apply effects to the entire board, but that's about it. Also, weirdly enough, there are fewer options available in the Launcher app than the ones you can switch between using the backlight key on the keyboard itself. There could definitely be more options here, but that just doesn't seem to be Keychron's thing.

The typing experience

It's very comfortable and satisfying

Close

Moving on from looks alone, the Keychron K2 HE is, as you might expect, a great keyboard. Featuring analog linear switches, the typing experience is just to my liking, being super smooth while still feeling satisfying to type on. I've always preferred linear switches, and it's no different here. Typing feels really good, and even the sound of pressing each key is satisfying, even if the space bar is sometimes a little louder than I'd like.

That's the big thing I notice with this board compared to the more expensive Q1 HE. That board has an insane amount of sound dampening built in, and it's the quietest keyboard I've ever typed on. The K2 HE doesn't come near that level, maybe because the body is made of plastic instead of metal, so it's not as stiff. There probably aren't as many dampening elements, either. If you even someone else in the room with you, this may not be the absolute best keyboard, but the sounds it does make aren't that loud, and I ended up really liking the audio feedback from the keyboard as I typed. I'd still prefer a quieter board, but this is far from a bad experience.

Related Keychron Q1 HE review: The quietest and smoothest keyboard I've typed on Keychron's Q1 HE is its first keyboard with analog switches, and it's a complete home run for typing or gaming.

Analog switches are very versatile

Of course, the big selling point for the K2 HE is the HE part, otherwise you could just buy the standard K2, which is noticeably cheaper. Analog switches have been blowing up in the keyboard seen. I first saw them in the SteelSeries Apex Pro, and I loved them there, but it was the Keychron Q1 HE that really sold me on them.

Related SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023) review: I love mechanical keyboards now I never cared much about mechanical keyboards, but the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL has made it hard to use anything else.

What do analog switches do? While a typical switch has a set actuation point after which a key press is registered, analog switches detect the entire range of distance between the top of the switch and the board, and they simply activate at the distance you set. By default, the actuation distance is 2mm, and I never felt a need to mess with it. But you can make it as low as 0.2mm, or as high as 3.8mm, so it truly fits your typing preferences.

Another thing it allows is using a "rapid trigger" mode. In this mode, keys immediately reset upon releasing part of the pressure on the key, allowing you to repeatedly press a key without having to fully lift your finger from the key. Rather than resetting at the actuation point, keys reset as soon as the travel distance decreases.