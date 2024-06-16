Keychron K6
A fantastic mechanical keyboard that's great for all uses. You get a compact footprint thanks to its 65% layout, with plenty of customization options. Right now, you can score this keyboard for 30% if you're an Amazon Prime member.
Keychron makes some of the best mechanical keyboards you can buy and although the Keychron Q1 Pro keyboard is our current favorite, not everyone is looking to shell out $200+ just to have a good typing experience.
But if you're adamant about buying a Keychron, you'll be happy to know that the brand does offer other models that are a bit more affordable. With that said, you can grab the brand's K6 keyboard for a record-low price, with Amazon Prime members getting special discount that knocks 30% off for a limited time.
What's great about the Keychron K6 keyboard?
Keychron's K6 keyboard looks and feels good. And while you're getting an extremely compact footprint here thanks to the keyboard's 65% layout, it still feels good to type on. The keyboard should deliver a comfortable typing experience thanks to the Gateron G Pro Blue switches.
But if you don't like them, you can always customize the keyboard since it supports a variety of optional switches from other brands. When it comes to compatibility, you can use this keyboard with Windows or macOS, with Keychron including a set of keys that will match the configuration for each OS.
While wired is a connectivity option, you can also use it wirelessly as well. Furthermore, you can connect with up to three devices, and easily swap between each one at the touch of a button. When used wirelessly, you can expect up to nine days of use and charging is as simple as just plugging into your PC using the included USB-C cable.
This keyboard is great for beginners, veterans, and even gamers. And if you like to add a little pop to your typing, you can always activate the RGB lighting effects. Best of all, it's now on sale for Amazon Prime members, with a sweet discount that knocks 30% off for a limited time.