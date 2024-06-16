Keychron K6 Save 30% off as an Amazon Prime member $66 $95 Save $29 A fantastic mechanical keyboard that's great for all uses. You get a compact footprint thanks to its 65% layout, with plenty of customization options. Right now, you can score this keyboard for 30% if you're an Amazon Prime member. $66 at Amazon

Keychron makes some of the best mechanical keyboards you can buy and although the Keychron Q1 Pro keyboard is our current favorite, not everyone is looking to shell out $200+ just to have a good typing experience.

Related Best mechanical keyboards in 2024 Check out some of the best mechanical keyboards that you should be buying this year, ranging from full-size to compact 60%.

But if you're adamant about buying a Keychron, you'll be happy to know that the brand does offer other models that are a bit more affordable. With that said, you can grab the brand's K6 keyboard for a record-low price, with Amazon Prime members getting special discount that knocks 30% off for a limited time.

What's great about the Keychron K6 keyboard?

Source: Keychron

Keychron's K6 keyboard looks and feels good. And while you're getting an extremely compact footprint here thanks to the keyboard's 65% layout, it still feels good to type on. The keyboard should deliver a comfortable typing experience thanks to the Gateron G Pro Blue switches.

But if you don't like them, you can always customize the keyboard since it supports a variety of optional switches from other brands. When it comes to compatibility, you can use this keyboard with Windows or macOS, with Keychron including a set of keys that will match the configuration for each OS.

While wired is a connectivity option, you can also use it wirelessly as well. Furthermore, you can connect with up to three devices, and easily swap between each one at the touch of a button. When used wirelessly, you can expect up to nine days of use and charging is as simple as just plugging into your PC using the included USB-C cable.

This keyboard is great for beginners, veterans, and even gamers. And if you like to add a little pop to your typing, you can always activate the RGB lighting effects. Best of all, it's now on sale for Amazon Prime members, with a sweet discount that knocks 30% off for a limited time.