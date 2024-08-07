Keychron K6 $62 $95 Save $33 A fantastic mechanical keyboard that's great for all uses. Not only are you getting something that's extremely versatile, but it also comes in at a great price as this new deal knocks 35% off. $62 at Amazon

Once you go with a mechanical keyboard, you're never going to be able to go back to something more basic. Of course, when trying to make the leap, it's hard to really know what you're supposed to be looking for, especially when there's just so many different components that can be customized. I mean, if you really wanted to go all in, you could always just build your own keyboard. Luckily, you won't need to go that far if you don't want to, and you can still get a pretty good experience with a model that you can just buy off the shelf.

Perhaps the safest bet here is to go with a brand that's known for their keyboards. While you can go with brands like Logitech, we think that Keychron is going to be a better option. The brand makes some of the best keyboards you can buy and offers a wide assortment of different options. That's where the Keychron K6 comes into play, offering a great typing experience and excellent features. For a limited time, you can also score a fantastic discount that knocks 35% off, dropping it down to $62.

What's great about the Keychron K6?

As you can tell from the image above, the Keychron K6 is going to look good on your desk. Not only does it offer an excellent typing experience, it also offers a relatively compact footprint, ensuring that it's not going to take up a lot of your desk real estate. As far as the hardware, this model comes with Gateron G Pro Blue switches, which offer a comfortable typing experience that offers lots of audio and physical feedback.

What's great here is that if you don't like the switches or if they ever break, you can always just swap them out. Of course, you also get an ergonomic design that offers minor adjustments thanks to its angled feet. Furthermore, this keyboard is versatile, and can be used with either Windows or macOS products — it even comes with additional key caps so that you can swap depending on the operating system that you're intending to use.

The Keychron K6 can be used wired or wirelessly, and offers nine days of use with 8-hour days. There's also RGB lighting as well, just in case you want to customize the look of your keyboard. Overall, you can't go wrong with this model, especially at its newly discounted price that knocks 35% off. So be sure to get it while you can because this deal won't last long.