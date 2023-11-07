Keychron K7 $56 $95 Save $39 This fantastic ultra-slim mechanical wireless keyboard by Keychron is now 40% off, dropping it down to its lowest price ever at just $56 for a limited time. $56 at Amazon

Keychron makes one of the best mechanical keyboards out right now, and although the Keychron Q1 Pro is a fantastic keyboard, many would prefer not to spend so much if they can avoid it. So if you're looking for great affordable mechanical keyboards, look no further than the recently discount Keychron K7. This wireless slim mechanical keyboard is normally priced at $94, but now, for a limited time, you can score the K7 for just $56 thanks to a 40% off coupon that can be applied prior to check out.

What's great about the Keychron K7?

The Keychron K7 features a 65% layout with low-profile mechanical switches that makes it extremely thin. While you're getting a slim keyboard, you're still going to get great tactile feedback from the K7 thanks to floating keycaps that are attacked to Gateron mechanical switches. Of course, if you're not really digging the feel of the keyboard, you can always swap out the switches and change them to one of your liking.

Despite being slim, you still get something quite solid here with an aluminum body, galvanized steel plate mated with a plastic bottom frame. The keyboard can be used either wired or wireless, and can be charged using USB-C. The keyboard is compatible with both Mac and PC, and it also has RGB lighting that can be changed to match your style. Overall, this is an extremely solid and reliable keyboard that's perfect for beginners and even veterans. Best of all, it's now down to its lowest price ever at just $56.

If interested, be sure to clip the digital coupon on the product page before checking out to knock 40% off the current price. You can confirm that the discount has been applied by looking at the total price on the check-out page which should come out to around $56. Also, you can feel confident in your purchase with the holiday season extending returns to January 31, 2024.