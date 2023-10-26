Source: Keychron Keychron K8 $31 $45 Save $14 An affordable mechanical keyboard that's great as is, but also has room for customization with hot-swappable switches. The keyboard can be used wired or wireless and also has white LED illumination. $31 at Amazon

Mechanical keyboards have started to become the norm for many users who are looking to have a heightened experience. But mechanical keyboards can be expensive, sometimes costing hundreds, which isn't ideal for a lot of people on a budget. Luckily, there are some great budget mechanical keyboard options as well, lower the bar for entry, making it more easily attainable.

With that said, Keychron has proven time and time again that it is one of the most reliable manufacturers of mechanical keyboards, offering an impressive assortment at a variety of different price points. Now, for a limited time, you can score the Keychron K8 mechanical keyboard for just $31.49.

What's great about the Keychron K8?

The Keychron K8 is a compact wireless mechanical keyboard with a TKL (tenkeyless) layout with support for Windows and Mac. It has 87 hot-swappable switches, allowing users to really customize the experience by changing the feel, and removable keycaps to change the look.

While they keyboard can be used with a computer or laptop, you can also connect it to other devices too using Bluetooth like a tablet or game console. As far as run time, if you're wireless, you can expect up to 200 hours on a single charge.

Those that like a more connected experience will be able to utilize the device's USB-C port to create a connection. In addition, the keyboard also has back lighting that comes in white, offering soothing light for those late night typing sessions.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this keyboard, especially if you're looking to buy a mechanical keyboard for the first time. Just be sure to grab this deal while you can and save 30% on Keychron's K8 mechanical keyboard.