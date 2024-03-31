Keychron K8 Save 20% with digital coupon $56 $70 Save $14 If you're looking for a great wireless keyboard that's great for all applications, than this Keychron K8 is going to be right up your alley. $56 at Amazon

Mechanical keyboards offer a distinct advantage over the competition, providing a better typing experience. Of course, in order to obtain this kind of experience, you're often left paying a lot of money for these types of specialized keyboards, with some costing hundreds of dollars. With that said, we've managed to uncover an impressive deal on the Keychron K8 wireless mechanical keyboard that's 20% off for a limited time.

While that might not sound like a lot, this is one of those rare times that this keyboard is being discounted. And best of all, you know you're getting quality here as Keychron products are often held in high regard thanks to their excellent durability and fantastic craftsmanship. So if you've been on the hunt for a new keyboard and wanted to give a mechanical one a try, this one's going to be a great opportunity.

What's great about the Keychron K8 wireless mechanical keyboard?

Source: Keychron

When it comes to the Keychron K8 mechanical keyboard, there's a lot to love, like its sleek design and compact size. The tenkeyless design, while small, still delivers a comfortable typing experience with 87 keys. You can use it at home, in the office, or take it with you. Best of all, it offers a wide range of compatibility with support for macOS and Windows, along with smartphones and tablets.

Furthermore, you can keep it paired with up to three devices, making it easy to use with seamless switching from device to device. When it comes to the actual typing experience, the keyboard utilizes Gatreon Optical Brown Switches that are rated for up to 50 million keystrokes, and are versatile enough to be used in the office, at home, or for gaming. As mentioned before, this is a wireless keyboard, but it can also be used with the supplied USB-C cable. If going wireless, the keyboard can last up to 240 hours on a single charge.

Overall, you're getting a fantastic keyboard that's great for everyday use, and now at its discounted price, this one is an absolute steal. Of course, if the pricing is a little on the high-end, you can always take a look at some of our more affordable keyboard recommendations.