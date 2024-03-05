When you think Keychron, you probably have one of the company's excellent mechanical keyboards in mind, but did you know the brand also makes mice? The Keychron M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition is the current flagship pointer and is available at a reasonable price with decent specifications and a striking ergonomic design. It's almost identical to the normal Keychron M3 Mini 4K but has an outer magnesium shell instead of plastic, which should help provide a sturdier feel without any creaking and flex.

The PixArt 3395 is a solid sensor for work and play, allowing for the dots-per-inch (DPI) sensitivity to be configured anywhere between 100 - 26,000. With a configurable polling rate and the choice between 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth, and USB-C, the Keychron M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition can be used with any PC and task. Whether you're after a new mouse for lengthy gaming sessions or need a reliable pointer for working with creative software, this is a mouse worth considering.

Keychron M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition My new all-time favorite mouse 9.5 / 10 I've enjoyed every second spent using the Keychron M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition. Just about everything about this mouse is perfect, aside from the lack of any dongle storage for portability and the feet not being the smoothest on the market. Pros Excellent wireless performance

Reliable PixArt sensor

Long-lasting battery life

Comfortable ergonomic design

Mini Keychron keyboard 2.4 GHz receiver Cons No internal dongle storage

Feet aren't the smoothest $100 at Keychron

Price, specs, and availability

The Keychron M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition can be yours for $100. The normal M3 Mini from Keychron costs $69, making this a full $30 upgrade for the metal chassis. The Metal Edition is only available in black, whereas the M3 Mini can be picked up in white, as well for less with a maximum polling rate of 1,000Hz. While the Metal Edition does limit choice, I think the black works better with the angled cutouts on the palm rest. Being white would make the internal space stand out more.

Weighing just 64g, this wireless mouse has a 600 mAh battery pack that should be good for around 40 hours of heavier usage with the polling rate set to 4,000 Hz. Three modes of connectivity are available, two being wireless. There's a USB-C port for charging and a wired link, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz with an included dongle (more on that later).

Specifications Weight 64 g Sensor PixArt 3395 Battery 600 mAh Color Options Black Connectivity Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz, USB-C Maximum DPI 26,000

Design and features

The Keychron M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition is a relatively basic mouse even though you wouldn't think it with its unique abstract design. The top part of the pointer is made of magnesium, a lightweight metal coated in a matte black finish. Two main clickers are up top with mechanical switches, accompanied by a centered scroll wheel. Two side buttons are found on the left side and the mouse is designed with right-hand usage in mind. What stands out is the angled cut-out design of the palm rest.

Because the company used metal, the Keychron M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition is incredibly sturdy.

Because the company used metal, the Keychron M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition is incredibly sturdy. Even with the cut-out design, there's very little flex and that's with a considerable amount of force being applied. There's a considerable amount of material removed in this area and if you're holding the mouse at a certain angle, you will be able to gaze into the internals, though mostly all the components and PCB are hidden below a sheet of black plastic. A subtle gloss Keychron logo is located just below the metal grill, a nice touch to keep within the subtle design.

Beneath the mouse is the sensor and three buttons with some LED indicators. These manage the polling rate, DPI setting, and connection mode. The mode selector switches between Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, and off, but the USB-C cable can take priority when connected, which comes in handy when not using the same cable as the keyboard dongle. And let's move to that 2.4GHz receiver. This is probably one of the best receivers I've seen so far. It's essentially a miniature Keychron keyboard, which is a fantastic touch.

A drawback to this slightly larger dongle is the lack of any internal storage inside the mouse. This isn't the most portable pointer around and I would recommend shopping elsewhere within Keychron's mouse catalog if you frequent LAN events and use a laptop bag.

Performance

The PixArt 3395 sensor is a trusty companion for playing a variety of game genres, as well as working with software that requires higher levels of pointer accuracy. The two main buttons have mechanical switches with a long lifespan, though the two side buttons have the usual mushy feel on most mice. The primary buttons are excellent, however, allowing you to quickly actuate repeated clicks in quick succession with a nice tactile response. Even the centered scroll wheel feels great to use and press in.

Using the Keychron M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition has been nothing short of wonderful.

Using the Keychron M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition has been nothing short of wonderful. There's very little latency with the 4,000 Hz polling rate (through USB-C and 2.4GHz wireless) and the PixArt 3395 allows you to configure the DPI to your heart's content. Usually, when setting to high DPI levels, the accuracy of the mouse can take a slight hit, especially with finer movements, but this isn't the case with the M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition. It's rock solid throughout the available DPI band.

I've moved from a claw grip to a full palm grip style for much of my PC usage to help shield my wrist from fatigue and injury. Using the Keychron mouse was comfortable and matched my preferred style. After a solid eight hours of mouse clicking and movement throughout the day, I didn't feel any strain on the wrist with the palm grip. Other grips are supported and work well with the ergonomic design, so you should be able to use the M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition as desired.

Competition

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro

There's a strong selection of mice at the $100 price marker. Big brands, including Razer and SteelSeries, can also be found here with a few options. There's the Razer Viper Ultimate, which had an MSRP tag of $150 but can be found for less than $100, putting it in the same ballpark as the Keychron M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition. The Razer sensor isn't capable of hitting as high DPI levels, nor is it as lightweight, coming in at 74g, but it is available in white, comes with a charging cradle, and integrates into Razer's ecosystem with Chroma lighting.

Should you buy the Keychron M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition?

You should buy the Keychron M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition if:

You want a comfortable mouse good for work and gaming.

You don't need RGB lighting on your pointer.

You don't primarily play MMOs and other games that require more buttons.

You shouldn't buy the Keychron M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition if:

You want a flashy-looking mouse with lighting effects.

You don't want a mouse with gaps cut out on the palm rest.

You want the very best sensor tech available on the market.

I'm a big fan of some of Keychron's mechanical keyboards, particularly the V and Q series yet the brand's mice have never enticed me to use them over what's available from Razer, Logitech, and other established names. That is until I held the M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition in my hand. This is one of the most comfortable mice I've held thus far and it's an absolute joy to use for longer sessions. The design has a healthy use of magnesium, creating a sturdy, yet soft platform to rest your hand atop.

This is one of the most comfortable mice I've held thus far and it's an absolute joy to use for longer sessions.

With parts of the palm rest and buttons cut out, Keychron managed to keep the weight of this mouse low at just 64g. This makes it easier to glide across the mousepad surface and also has a secondary effect of providing minimal cooling for your hand. The buttons feel great to use, and so does the scroll wheel. The PixArt sensor is amazing for highly accurate productivity and gaming. I only had a few minor complaints after hours of usage, which included the feet not being as smooth as other mice.

For $100, this is one amazing pointer. Throw in a cute 2.4GHz Keychron keyboard receiver and you've got one awesome PC mouse that almost does it all. Replacing the tried and tested Razer Viper, the Keychron M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition is now my daily driver and is extremely comfortable to use.