The mechanical keyboard giant Keychron is back with another mouse, the Keychron M4 4K. Interestingly, the M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition is one of my favorite mice and yet it's not really "mini." The Keychron M4 4K is smaller than the M4 Mini and is designed for portability. Inside is a PixArt 3395 sensor, the same sensor found in more premium pointers and it weighs just 35g. This is a great part to have inside a mouse, especially a wireless one this compact and lightweight. Keychron offers the M4 4K in black or white.

Testing the Keychron M4 4K for a week, I was pleasantly surprised by how comfortable the mouse is with a laptop. Keychron didn't stick with Bluetooth for the M4 4K. There's also a 2.4GHz wireless receiver, which allows the mouse to hit a 4,000 Hz polling rate. Like the M4 Mini 4K Metal Edition, the 2.4 GHz wireless receiver is a miniature Keychron keyboard and necessary cabling is included to connect it to just about any portable PC. While the receiver isn't as compact as competitive pointers, it's cool and maintains a stable connection.

I strongly recommend the Keychron M4 4K with its powerful sensor, lightweight design, and solid wireless capabilities if you're hunting for a portable wireless mouse to use with your laptop.

About this review: Keychron sent XDA a sample for this review but had no input on its contents.

Keychron M4 4K 7 / 10 Keychron's M4 4K is a mini portable mouse with support for 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB-C. It's a great companion for use with a laptop on work trips with a powerful and reliable PixArt 3395 sensor. Weight 35 g Sensor PixArt 3395 Battery 300 mAh Color Options Black, White Connectivity 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C Maximum DPI 26,000 Price $69 Pros Excellent PixArt 3395 sensor

4,000 Hz maximum polling rate

Lightweight and compact design

Great small mouse for gaming Cons 2.4 GHz receiver isn't as portable

Relatively basic look and feel $69 at Keychron

Price, specs, and availability

The Keychron M4 4K is available for $69 directly from Keychron and participating retailers. The mouse has a PixArt 3395 sensor with a maximum DPI of 26,000. For the polling rate, three modes are available depending on the connection type. 4,000 Hz is only possible through the 2.4 GHz dongle. USB-C will provide up to 1,000 Hz, and Bluetooth reduces this down to just 125 Hz. Bluetooth should only be used if you don't value performance or have an available USB port for the 2.4 GHz receiver.

Specifications Weight 35 g Sensor PixArt 3395 Battery 300 mAh Color Options Black, White Connectivity 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C Maximum DPI 26,000 Price $69

Design and features

Close

The Keychron M4 4K looks similar to other Keychron mice the company has launched. Like the M6 that I also reviewed, I find this design to be a little too bare and basic. It's almost like an Amazon Basics mouse although this is one of the lightest pointers I've used, weighing just 35 g. Using the Keychron M4 4K, the mouse feels comfortable even through longer sessions. Although the mouse is on the smaller side, Keychron managed to keep the familiar two side buttons often found on most mice.

With the Keychron M4 4K, it's easy to set up and comfortable to use.

Some issues I've had using other small portable mice are the side buttons feeling too small or the pointer itself being uncomfortable to use over long periods of time. With the Keychron M4 4K, it's easy to set up and comfortable to use. You have a few buttons underneath the mouse for alternating between the different connections, polling rates, and DPI stages, but that's about it. Keychron keeps it all simple and everything can be customized using the available software. The PTFE feet are as good as the ones installed on the M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition.

Keychron includes a USB-C to USB-C cable, a USB-C to USB-A adapter, and the 2.4 GHz miniature keyboard receiver. One area where Keychron refuses to dabble in with its mice is lighting. You won't find a single A-RGB LED on this mouse. Not even the logo is illuminated. Should you desire some additional glow on your desk, the M4 4K won't light up your life.

Related Best mouse in 2024 A good mouse is your gateway to a positive experience with your computer, and we've collected the best ones here for a wide range of uses.

Performance

Close

Where the Keychron M4 4K shines is when using the mouse. It's super-comfortable for a compact pointer and something I usually comment on other "portable" mice, though it's worth noting that Keychron doesn't market the M4 4K as a portable mouse and one for laptops alone. It's billed as a solid desk mouse with a sensor for gaming and I'm inclined to agree. Whether you're into fast-paced shooters, slower strategy games, or clicking millions of times on OldSchool RuneScape, the Keychron M4 4K with its 4,000 Hz polling rate is a joy.

Pair this mouse with a high refresh rate monitor and you'll have a capable PC gaming setup.

Pair this mouse with a high refresh rate monitor and you'll have a capable PC gaming setup. It's not the fastest mouse on the market with some competitor products offering an 8,000 Hz polling rate, but for the price and how Keychron markets the M4 4K, I feel the PixArt 3395 sensor is more than enough for what this mouse will be used for. And because there's no RGB lighting to speak of, the Keychron M4 4K will last almost a full day on a single charge using the main 2.4 GHz wireless receiver.

The mouse is light enough to make it easy to lift and glide across a smooth surface. The primary button switches are great to use with tactile feedback. When you're ready to make the mouse yours, Keychron's Engine software is available for customizing the pointer. With the software up and running, you can set various values for DPI, lift distance, and more. It's simple but gets the job done but there's no on-board memory for storing profiles.

Should you buy the Keychron M4 4K?

You should buy the Keychron M4 4K if:

You want a lightweight and compact wireless mouse for a laptop.

You need a polling rate of 4,000 Hz and a DPI of up to 26,000.

You shouldn't buy the Keychron M4 4K if:

You don't need an advanced sensor and premium wireless connectivity.

You play games that require numerous mappable physical buttons.

You prefer using larger mice.

The Keychron M4 4K isn't perfect — no mouse is. The compact nature of the pointer may make it slightly uncomfortable to wield for larger hands, but it does mean you can pack it into an already full laptop bag for travel. The 2.4 GHz wireless receiver is worth using for the high polling rate and stable connection. USB-C is great to fall back on (or to charge the mouse) but I'd steer clear of Bluetooth. If all you'll be using is Bluetooth, there are plenty of more affordable mice available. This mouse would be overkill if you can't utilize the 2.4 GHz wireless capability.

Keychron's build quality for its keyboards and mice is excellent and this isn't any different for the M4 4K.

Keychron's build quality for its keyboards and mice is excellent and this isn't any different for the M4 4K. The problem with the Keychron M4 4K is the segment it's launching in. There are countless portable mice with good sensors and other features. Logitech is a brand that immediately comes to mind as a direct competitor for Keychron. I would position the Keychron M4 4K as a small mouse for the desk or some lighter couch gaming rather than travel, but it does work with the right laptop and surface area.