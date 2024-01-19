Keychron C3 Pro QMK/VIA Custom Gaming Keyboard $30 $50 Save $20 This keyboard is compatible with both Windows and macOS, offers a 1000 Hz polling rate for a responsive typing experience, and is great for most uses. The Keychron C3 Pro mechanical keyboard is now priced well below retail, coming in at just $29.99 for a limited time. $30 at Amazon

If you've been using the default keyboard that came with your computer and have ever wondered if there's something better out there, the answer is a resounding "yes!" While there are plenty of different options, mechanical keyboards are some of the best available, offering a precise typing experience that goes unmatched.

With that said, some of the best mechanical keyboards can be expensive, with some costing hundreds of dollars. But that doesn't mean there aren't some fantastic deals to be had, and Keychron, one of the premier manufacturers of mechanical keyboards, is now holding a massive sale, knocking down prices, which means you can scoop up a keyboard for as low as $30.

Keychron C2

Of course, if you're looking for something a little more substantial, you can step up to the Keychron C2, which comes in a full-size layout with a number pad, has elegant white LED lighting, and is great for all around use. The keyboard also offers compatibility with Windows and macOS, and can be easily customized thanks to support for QMK/VIA.

Keychron C2 $53 $67 Save $14 The Keychron C2 is a wired mechanical keyboard that offers support for Windows and macOS users. With QMK/VIA support, personalized RGB lighting, and now comes in at a price that's 21% less than retail. $53 at Amazon

Keychron K13 Pro

The Keychron K13 Pro is another stellar option as it is ranked as one of the best USB-C keyboards of 2024. It looks impressively sleek thanks to its compact design, and has low-profile Gateron Brown switches that provide tactile feedback which offer a subtle yet unobtrusive sound when typing. Like other Keychron models, you also get cross compatibility with support for Windows, Mac, and even Linux.

Keychron K13 Pro $79 $99 Save $20 The Keychron K13 Pro comes in a sleek TKL design and has various stylish color schemes. The keyboard is compatible with QMK/VIA and has Gateron switches that provide tactile feedback. This keyboard is now 20% off for a limited time. $79 at Amazon

Keychron Q4 Pro

Those looking to go all out will want to go with the Keychron Q4 Pro. The keyboard is built solid thanks to its sturdy aluminum chassis and comes in a variety of different options when it comes to switches. The 60% layout makes this keyboard compact, which is perfect for everyday use or even gaming.

You have hot-swappable switches, making it easy to customize the typing experience, and the 4000mAh internal battery provides hours of typing without a charge. Of course, if you want to, you're welcome to plug this into a computer using the included USB-C cable, and you'll get excellent compatibility with support for Windows, macOS, and Linux.