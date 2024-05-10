Key Takeaways Keychron Q1 HE offers a near-perfect typing experience with magnetic switches for customization and quiet operation.

Exceptional build quality and sound dampening make typing smooth and quiet, ideal for typists and gamers.

The keyboard's HE mode allows for unique features like customizable actuation points and simulating a game controller.

My love for mechanical keyboards has been growing rapidly in the past year, and when I got to meet Keychron at CES 2024, I was very impressed with the new Q1 HE model the company was showcasing. Of course, I was interested in reviewing it since that moment, and now, I've had the chance to use it for longer than a few minutes. I've had it for over a week, in fact.

And the verdict is this is probably the best keyboard I've used. There isn't necessarily a hard-and-fast rule on what makes a keyboard good, but the Keychron Q1 HE nails everything it needs to. The build quality is exceptional, typing is comfortable and quiet, and on top of that, it uses magnetic switches to provide customization options like different actuation points and analog controls. It's an excellent keyboard, and it's not as expensive as I would have expected for something like this.

About this review: Keychron sent us the Q1 HE for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in its contents.

Keychron Q1 HE Near-perfect typing Smooth, quiet, and customizable 9 / 10 The Keychron Q1 HE offers one of the best typing experiences you can get, with magnetic hall effect switches offering customizable actuation points and a smooth key press. Paired with excellent dampening, this is a very quiet keyboard, with top-tier build quality and plenty of customization options. Pros Excellent build quality with lots of sound dampening

Smooth and quiet typing experience

Tons of versatility and customization thanks to magnetic switches Cons RGB lighting is a bit too subdued

Some customization options can seem a bit convoluted $219 at Keychron

Pricing and availability

Keychron formally announced the Q1 HE during CES 2024, and it became available to buy directly on April 18, 2024 after a crowdfunding campaign.

The fully-assembled Keychron Q1 HE costs $219, but you can get a barebone version for $199 if you'd rather bring your own keycaps and switches.

Specifications Wireless Yes, Bluetooth + 2.4GHz Backlight Yes, per-key RGB Media Controls Volume knob Battery 4,000mAh Num Pad No Switch Type Gateron 2.0 Magnetic Replaceable keycaps Yes Replaceable switches Yes Number of Keys 81 Wired operation Yes Dimensions 327.5x145x22.6-35.8mm Material Metal chassis Multi-device pairing Yes Charging USB-C Keycaps OSA Double-shot PBT Internal Sound Dampening Sound absorbing foam, bottom case latex pad, bottom case acustic foam, bottom cae PET film, dual gasket design Wrist rest No USB Passthrough No Polling rate 1000Hz (wired or 2.4GHz)/90Hz (Bluetooth) Color White, Black Features Adjustable actuation, analog controls, 4-in-1 action keys Price $219

The typing experience

It feels amazing to type on this

Close

I've tried a few mechanical keyboards in the past, so I thought I knew what I was in for with the Keychron Q1 HE. However, this keyboard blew me away with how comfortable and quiet it is. I've always preferred keyboards with linear switches for quieter operation, but I didn't realize just how much goes into making a quiet keyboard.

Keychron goes all the way to provide a quiet typing experience, with tons of dampening layers and gaskets that make this easily the quietest keyboard I've ever typed on. Quiet typing isn't for everyone, but I adore it, and of course, if you want some more tactility or noise, you can always get different switches. The extra dampening really helps absorb the noise you might make when the board moves inside the chassis, for example, and it's amazing here. Only the larger keys are a bit noisier, like the spacebar and backspace keys. My guess would be the larger size of the keycaps contributes to a little more resonance.

It feels like typing on a cloud

Regardless, the feeling of typing on this board is fantastic. It's smooth and comfortable, and even when you bottom out the keys, it feels like typing on a cloud, to quote my friend (and coworker) Richard Pinnock-Edmonds. It's truly unlike anything else I've experienced, and my new favorite keyboard. You can open up the keyboard and replace or upgrade all the parts if you want to improve it, but I can't really complain about how it feels out of the box.

You can also customize the actuation distance, thanks to the magnetic Gateron switches, which I'll get into a bit later. The fault actuation is at 2.2mm, but you can change any distance between 0.5mm and 3.8mm. It's similar to the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL I reviewed last year, but here the switches are replaceable if you want to.

I'll also mention the volume knob on the top right corner. I've seen a couple devices with volume knobs or scroll wheels, but this easily feels the best out of anything I've tried. The knob is makde of aluminum and feels super premium and durable. I've had some issues with other keyboards in the past with the knob not working properly, but it doesn't feel like that will ever happen here because it's so solidly built.

Design and build quality

It's the heaviest keyboard I've ever used

Close

Before I even got to type on this keyboard, the first thing that hit me is just how heavy it is. And that's not a bad thing, it's a testament to how well-built it is. Unlike other keyboards I've tried, the Keychron Q1 He is entirely made of metal, specifically a 6063 aluminum alloy, and it gives it a very reassuring heft. Everything here feels rigid and durable, and on top of that, the weight makes it feel like this keyboard isn't going anywhere unless I want it to. It definitely feels odd at first, and this isn't meant to be a portable keyboard, but it feels great.

As I've mentioned above, the volume knob is also made of aluminum, and the keycaps are all made of double-shot PBT, so they feel great, too. The keyboard uses a 75% layout, so it's fairly compact, though it's not necessarily small. It still has function row keys and some extra keys like Page Up and Page Down.

It looks good, but a little tame