We're here with yet another Keychron keyboard. This time, it's from the company's top-range Q series. The Keychron Q1 Max is a new aluminum mechanical keyboard with full wireless capabilities, an internal battery pack, premium Gateron switches, hot-swap support for making the keyboard your own, VIA/QMK software support, and it's built like a tank. Weighing nearly 1.8kg, the Q1 Max is an imposing beast, even as a 75% form factor. While it won't take up much desk space, there's no mistaking the Q1 Max as a Keychron typing machine.

After spending a couple of weeks with the Keychron Q1 Max, and typing up this review alongside some other articles, I've had a blast. It's a joy to use and has the same Gateron Jupiter switches as the Keychron V1 Max if you're buying one fully assembled. They're excellent when used with the included Keychron double-shot PBT keycaps. If you're looking to hop onto the mod-friendly mechanical keyboard bandwagon and start on your customization journey, the Q1 Max from Keychron is a premium platform to make it your own ... at a cost.

About this review: Keychron supplied XDA-Developers with a sample for this review, but the company had no input to its contents.

Keychron Q1 Max A premium typing experience 8 / 10 Keychron Q1 Max is a premium mechanical keyboard that can be customized to your liking. With a 75% form factor, the Q1 Max won't take up much desk space, can connect via 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth 5.1, and has an internal battery that should last for up to 200 hours. Pros Sturdy aluminum build quality

Available as barebones or fully assembled

Wireless support with 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth

Great typing experience Cons Expensive $230 at Amazon $189 at Keychron

Price, specs, and availability

Starting at $189, the Keychron Q1 Max is not a cheap keyboard and is one of the most expensive mechanical keyboards sold by the brand. That $189 MSRP only covers the barebones Keychron Q1 Max. If you want a fully assembled keyboard with switches and keycaps preinstalled, you'll need to part with an additional $40, but this is well spent. Buying a fully assembled Keychron Q1 Max is a sure way to start with your first mod-friendly mechanical keyboard, which has some premium specifications at a reasonable price.

As a 75% mechanical keyboard, you'll notice an absent Numpad and a few other function keys, though the most important ones are still present. If buying an assembled Q1 Max, you'll have the choice between Gateron Jupiter Banana, Jupiter Brown, and Jupiter Red switches. RGB lighting is per-key and located beneath each 5-pin switch. Supporting more pins allows the Q1 Max to work with both 3-pin and 5-pin switches, which can be handy if you already have a collection of switches at home.

The Keychron Q1 Max's internal 4,000 mAh battery is good for up to 180 hours, depending on how you play games or type up words.

The price commands a premium but you also get premium materials, such as the thick aluminum shell. This thing weighs a lot and you won't see it move an inch when placed on a flat surface. 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 5.1 are available to connect to your PC wirelessly, as well as a single USB-C port for charging. The Keychron Q1 Max's internal 4,000 mAh battery is good for up to 180 hours, depending on how you play games or type up words. Support for a 1,000 Hz polling rate is enough for fast typers and gaming and QMK and VIA support allows you to customize the keyboard for Linux, macOS, and Windows.

Specifications Form factor 75% Switch options Gateron Jupiter Banana, Gateron Jupiter Brown, Gateron Jupiter Red Backlight RBG Construction Aluminum Dampening Gaskets, foam Keycaps Double-shot PBT keycaps Supported operating systems Linux, macOS, Windows Hot-swappable Yes, 3-pin/5-pin Battery capacity 4,000 mAh Connectivity 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C Typing angle 5.2° Software customizability QMK/VIA Dimensions 327.5 x 145 x 22.6 - 35.8 mm Weight 1.7 kg Price $189 Num Pad No Battery life ~180 hours Polling rate 1,000 Hz

What I like

This is one of the best keyboards I've used

If you're unfamiliar with Keychron, the company is responsible for making some of the best mechanical keyboards priced well to take on the competition. Custom mechanical keyboards with hot-swappable switch support tend to cost a small fortune, which is where Keychron came in and undercut some other established brands. With the Keychron Q1 Max, you've got plenty of premium features included. The outer shell is fully aluminum and weighs a ton. There's zero flex with the Q1 Max, no matter how much force is applied.

Inside the keyboard is a large 4,000 mAh battery, dual wireless connectivity through 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 5.1, and support for 3-pin and 5-pin switches. Depending on how you purchase the keyboard, it can be delivered as a barebones kit or fully assembled. The former is simply the keyboard without switches and keycaps, allowing you to purchase alternatives elsewhere. Picking up a fully assembled Q1 Max does cost slightly more, but you do get the choice of Gateron Jupiter switches with high-quality double-shot PBT keycaps.

With the Keychron Q1 Max, you've got plenty of premium features included.

The Gateron Jupiter switches are solid for work and play. The 75% form factor cuts down on some of the keys, which makes it a better choice for those who don't require the Numpad and other function keys. Three Bluetooth devices can be paired simultaneously with quick switching supported which is a feature that can make moving between devices seamless. The typing and gaming experiences are in part down to the double-gasket design, providing a nice sound level without feeling as though you're hitting a hard surface when activating each keystroke.

It doesn't sound terrible either, something Keychron keyboards are prone to, with plenty of sound-dampening. For the build, there are keycaps, followed by switches that are attached to the main PCB. This is encased below a top case with gaskets and a plate. Some sound-dampening and IXPE foam are present atop the PET film, and then we have the aforementioned PCB. There's plenty of dampening and such to help mitigate noise and make the keyboard far better to use. But we're not finished as Keychron also installed some foam below the PCB and more gaskets, which are then followed by the battery and bottom case.

The switches we received with our Q1 Max sample were the Gateron Jupiter Banana and they're loud. They offer solid tactile feedback for each keystroke with a 3.4mm travel distance. Keychron states these are designed for office and gaming and I would agree with a positive experience using the Keychron Q1 Max for both tasks. The PCB stabilizers for the larger keys, including the spacer, are excellent. This was something I noted as a drawback with Keychron's more affordable V1 Max, but the Q1 Max has a vastly superior spacebar stabilizer.

What I don't like

It may be a little too pricey

The main issue I have with the Keychron Q1 Max is the price. Not because I don't believe it's worth the asking price, but because not many have more than $200 to spend on a PC peripheral. It's also relatively bulky and heavy. This is a good thing since it won't move much on the desk, but you may require a palm rest to help avoid strain, depending on how your seating position is configured. This isn't included with the Keychron keyboard, but the company does sell palm rests separately.

Should you buy the Keychron Q1 Max?

You should buy the Keychron Q1 Max if:

You want a premium aluminum wireless mechanical keyboard.

You may swap out the switches and/or keycaps for others down the line.

You want excellent typing and gaming experiences.

You shouldn't buy the Keychron Q1 Max if:

You want an affordable mechanical keyboard.

You prefer a full-size layout.

The Keychron Q1 Max is a premium mechanical keyboard from a reputable brand. Keychron has plenty of keyboards to choose from but the Q1 Max is great for its build quality, sturdiness, and aluminum outer shell. As a foundation, this is about as good as it gets without spending too much money, especially if you're planning to build your keyboard with custom switches and keycaps. While Keychron offers a barebones version of the Q1 Max, the fully assembled options are worth it for the Gateron Jupiter switches.

Having 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 5.1 support is a welcomed touch, providing three ways to connect the keyboard to your PC. USB-C can be used for charging and transferring data, although there's no integrated hub or passthrough. To power everything is a 4,00mAh battery, which is also found inside other Keychron keyboards and should last for up to 180 hours, depending on how hard you use it and whether RGB lighting is enabled. Being a more premium keyboard from Keychron, you'll find gasket mounting, some sound-dampening foam, and high-quality stabilizers present.

The Q1 Max is one of my favorite wireless Keychron mechanical keyboards.

The Q1 Max is one of my favorite wireless Keychron mechanical keyboards. I enjoyed playing games and typing up articles, including this review. It strikes a good balance between features, performance, and price. It could be viewed as a little too expensive to many, but this is one of the best keyboards from the brand and ticks many boxes.