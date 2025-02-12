  • Keychron Q1 Pro
Keychron is known for its excellent mechanical keyboards, and the Q1 Pro and K2 HE are no different. The former is one of the company's premium offerings, thanks to a full aluminum build, a deep feature set, and a pleasing typing experience. The K2 HE, on the other hand, brings hall effect switches to the popular Keychron K2, allowing discerning users to change the actuation distance of the switches. The magnetic keyboard is cheaper than the company's long-time champ, but let's see if it does enough to stand out as the clear winner.

Close-up of a wooden mechanical keyboard
Keychron Q1 Pro vs. Keychron K2 HE: Pricing, availability, and specs

The Keychron Q1 Pro is the older model, and is often out of stock on Keychron's website (unless you're okay with a barebone kit), but you can easily find it on Amazon for $200-$220. The new kid on the block, the Keychron K2 HE, is available on both Amazon and Keychron's website for around $140. While the Q1 Pro comes in two design variants and three switch options, the K2 HE offers three design variants (all with the Gateron Double-Rail Magnetic Switch).

  		• Keychron Q1 ProKeychron K2 HE
    WirelessBluetooth onlyYes (Bluetooth and 2.4GHz)
    BacklightSouth-facing RGB LEDYes, RGB
    Battery4,000mAh4000mAh
    Num PadNoneNo
    Switch TypeKeychron K Pro Red, Keychron K Pro Brown, Keychron K Pro BananaGateron Magnetic Hall Sensor (mechanical)
    Number of Keys8184
    Wired operationUSB Type-CYes
    Dimensions12.9 x 5.7 x 1.5 inches (327.5 x 145 x 35.8mm) at thickest point12.62x4.97x1.19-16 inches (320.5x126.2x30.1-40.7mm)
    MaterialPC plate, Full CNC machined aluminumMetal frame (standard edition), metal and wood frame (special edition), plastic body
    KeycapsKSA Double-shot PBTDoubleshot PBT
    Wrist restNoneSold separately
    Polling rate1,000Hz (wired) / 90Hz (wireless)1000Hz (Wired and 2.4GHz wireless) or 90Hz (Bluetooth)
Keychron Q1 Pro keyboard on a wooden floor
Keychron Q1 Pro vs. Keychron K2 HE: Design and build quality

All-metal vs. metal-wood-plastic hybrid