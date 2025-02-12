The premium all-rounder Keychron Q1 Pro $202 $220 Save $18 The Keychron Q1 Pro is the mechanical keyboard to choose for those who want to do some modding. It's available as a bare bones kit or a full assembled keyboard, depending on which you'd prefer. Feel free to swap out just about anything inside the chassis. Pros & Cons Premium aluminum design Gasket-mounted, comfortable typing Highly customizable No 2.4GHz wireless A bit heavy $202 at Amazon

Hall effect on a budget Keychron K2 HE The Keychron K2 HE is an affordable hall effect keyboard for those who want ultimate control over their switches. The typing experience is fantastic, and the design exudes class and quality. Pros & Cons Satisfying and comfortable to type on Hall effect switches offer complete customization Unique design Not as silent as other boards $146 at Amazon $140 at Keychron



Keychron is known for its excellent mechanical keyboards, and the Q1 Pro and K2 HE are no different. The former is one of the company's premium offerings, thanks to a full aluminum build, a deep feature set, and a pleasing typing experience. The K2 HE, on the other hand, brings hall effect switches to the popular Keychron K2, allowing discerning users to change the actuation distance of the switches. The magnetic keyboard is cheaper than the company's long-time champ, but let's see if it does enough to stand out as the clear winner.

Keychron Q1 Pro vs. Keychron K2 HE: Pricing, availability, and specs

The Keychron Q1 Pro is the older model, and is often out of stock on Keychron's website (unless you're okay with a barebone kit), but you can easily find it on Amazon for $200-$220. The new kid on the block, the Keychron K2 HE, is available on both Amazon and Keychron's website for around $140. While the Q1 Pro comes in two design variants and three switch options, the K2 HE offers three design variants (all with the Gateron Double-Rail Magnetic Switch).

Keychron Q1 Pro Keychron K2 HE Wireless Bluetooth only Yes (Bluetooth and 2.4GHz) Backlight South-facing RGB LED Yes, RGB Battery 4,000mAh 4000mAh Num Pad None No Switch Type Keychron K Pro Red, Keychron K Pro Brown, Keychron K Pro Banana Gateron Magnetic Hall Sensor (mechanical) Number of Keys 81 84 Wired operation USB Type-C Yes Dimensions 12.9 x 5.7 x 1.5 inches (327.5 x 145 x 35.8mm) at thickest point 12.62x4.97x1.19-16 inches (320.5x126.2x30.1-40.7mm) Material PC plate, Full CNC machined aluminum Metal frame (standard edition), metal and wood frame (special edition), plastic body Keycaps KSA Double-shot PBT Doubleshot PBT Wrist rest None Sold separately Polling rate 1,000Hz (wired) / 90Hz (wireless) 1000Hz (Wired and 2.4GHz wireless) or 90Hz (Bluetooth)

Keychron Q1 Pro vs. Keychron K2 HE: Design and build quality

All-metal vs. metal-wood-plastic hybrid