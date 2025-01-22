Keychron Q1 Pro $198 $220 Save $22 The Keychron Q1 Pro is the mechanical keyboard to choose for those who want to do some modding. It's available as a bare bones kit or a full assembled keyboard, depending on which you'd prefer. Feel free to swap out just about anything inside the chassis. $198 at Amazon

There are lots of great reasons to upgrade to a mechanical keyboard. And if you're someone that's been mulling over the idea of finally making that purchase, we have the perfect one to suggest. The Keychron Q1 Pro is our top pick when it comes to mechanical keyboards. While it's normally not on sale, this rare discount brings it down to a special price that knocks $22 off.

Although that may not sound like a lot, we don't often see this keyboard go on sale. So if you've been eyeing it for quite a while or have been thinking about buying your first mechanical keyboard, we think this one from Keychron is going to be a fantastic option. Just get it while you can at this price because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Keychron Q1 Pro?

If you're unfamiliar, Keychron makes some of the best pre-built keyboards that you can buy right now. The Q1 Pro is our favorite at the moment, providing a fantastic build with an excellent typing experience, along with good customization options when it comes to the hardware and software.

This model comes in the Shell White color and features Keychron K Pro Brown switches, which are great for daily use and even gaming. The switch provides tactile feedback when pressed, and has a subtle audible sound that won't become a nuisance.

In addition, you also get an assembly that makes the keyboard stable when typing, with layers of gaskets, foam, and a mid-plate. In addition to the keys, there's also a knob that can be configured using QMK/VIA to control pretty much anything you want.

For those that like to add a little pop of color, the keyboard also has south-facing RGB LEDs that can be customized, and there's even compatibility with most devices right out of the box. So whether you're using Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android — the keyboard won't have any problems.

As stated before, the discount isn't all that steep, but this is the best price we've seen on this keyboard in quite some time. So if you've been looking to buy a new mechanical keyboard, now's going to be a great time to pick up the Keychron Q1 Pro.