Take 50% off for a limited time Keychron V3 $45 $90 Save $45 Keychron makes some of the best mechanical keyboards you can buy right now. So, when one of its products gets a deep discount, it's a good idea to try and grab one while the deal's still live. This Keychron V3 TKL is a fantastic model that delivers whether you plan to use it for gaming or in the office. Right now, you can score 50% off this model for a limited time, knocking it down to just $45. $45 at Amazon

It might be hard to believe, but changing to a new keyboard can make a world of difference. Now, it's going to really depend on what type of keyboard you're upgrading from, but if you've never used or owned a mechanical keyboard — we think you're missing out. Not only are you going to get a better typing experience, but it's also going to be a product that lasts and at the same time offers some repairability as well.

With that said, we think this model from Keychron is going to be a stellar choice, mainly because it offers so much for so little money. While the V3 model typically comes priced at $90, it can now be had for far less from Amazon, with a discount that's currently knocking 50% off. That brings the price down to just $44.99 for a limited time. But be quick, supplies won't last long with this incredible deal.

What's great about Keychron's V3 mechanical keyboard?

Source: Keychron

There are a lot of things we love about this keyboard. Not only are you going to get awesome durability thanks to its multi-layer construction, but you're also going to get a rather compact keyboard thanks to its TKL 80% layout. Of course, this keyboard is a lot about providing a comfortable typing experience, and you'll really feel that with its PBT key caps, hot swappable switches, and stabilizers.

The keyboard also offers little perks here and there as well, with south-facing RGB lighting, a 1,000Hz polling rate that delivers a more accurate typing experience, and customization via support for QMK/VIA. Perhaps best of all is that you can this keyboard with either Windows, Linux, or macOS. There's also a built-in customizable knob that can be used to enhance your everyday workflow.

Overall, you are getting a fantastic keyboard with this unit, and it comes in at a price that's hard to pass up. It's versatile, durable, and customizable, which makes it perfect for gaming and even the office. You really can't go wrong with this model, so if you've been looking to get a new keyboard, give this one a try. Of course, if you're still on the fence, we also have some other great keyboard recommendations that you can check out.