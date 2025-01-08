The original Khadas Mind from 2023 is still one of my absolute favorite mini PCs. Its absolutely tiny size and the modular concept made it easy to recommend, at least among Windows mini PCs. The company recently refreshed the model with Meteor Lake processors,but at the same time, it also introduced the AI Dev Kit, a version of the PC that actually includes the newer (and much better) Lunar Lake processors.

While performance does benefit from the newer CPU, the much higher price tag makes this harder to justify unless you really want a PC with a more advanced NPU. Though keep in mind this also sacrifices the internal SSD. It's still a solid PC, but this new model only really makes sense for AI enthusiasts.

About this review: Khadas sent us the Mind AI Dev Kit for this review. The company had no input in its content.

Your changes have been saved Good for AI Khadas Mind AI Dev Kit It's not for everyone 6 / 10 The Khadas Mind is a tiny mini PC with Intel lunar Lake processors, complemented by an interesting ecosystem of peripherals. However its high price tag and some hardware limitations make it harder to recommend. Pros Intel Lunar Lake offers solid performance for AI across the board

It's faster than the previous model Cons But the fan still gets pretty loud

Mind Link connector seems finnicky when connecting to peripherals

Only one SSD is supported now $1199 at Khadas

Pricing and availability

Khadas originally announced the Mind AI Dev Kit at IFA 2024 and made it available for purchase soon after. It can only be bought directly from the company's website.

Unlike the more consumer-focused Mind models, the AI Dev Kit doesn't have any customization options at checkout. It includes a Core Ultra 7 258V, 32GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD for $1,199.

Specifications CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 258V Graphics Intel Arc 140V (integrated) Memory 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (M.2 2230) Motherboard Custom Ports 2x USB4, 2x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x HDMI Expansion Slots 1x M.2 2230 (for SSD, pre-filled) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Case Custom Dimension 5.75x4.13x0.79 inches (146×105×20mm) Weight 0.96 pounds (435 grams) Case cooling Single fan, vapor chamber liquid cooling PSU 100W USB-C power supply Price $1,199 Expand $1199 at Khadas

Design and ports

It's the same as before