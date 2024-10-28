I've taken a keen interest in mini PCs over the last year or so, and I've reviewed multiple tiny or compact computers in that time, mostly from companies like Geekom and Minisforum. And I love a lot of those computers, but the device that really kickstarted all of this was the Khadas Mind, which I first reviewed last year, and revisited earlier this year when the Mind Graphics add-on released.

And even all this time later, despite newer and more powerful models coming across my desk, the Khadas Mind remains my favorite mini PC of the bunch. It's still stuck with a 13th-gen Intel Core P-series processor, but I wouldn't trade it for any of the other mini PCs I've reviewed. Allow me to explain why.

It's absolutely tiny

Putting the "mini" in "mini PC"

Close

Right off the bat, I have to say that Khadas really spoiled the whole idea of a mini PC for me. When I first reviewed the Khadas Mind, my immediate thought was to compare it to the Mac Mini, which is the quintessential mini commputer. And by all measures, the Mind was so much smaller that I was totally blown away by how much computer you can fit in such a tony package.

But as this year came around and I started looking at more mini PCs, I realized that it wasn't just the Mac Mini. Every mini PC I've tested is bigger than the Khadas Mind by itself. This thing is so tiny you can slip it in a pocket, and since it's powered via USB-C, it's actually pretty easy to take a functional computer with you this way (of course, you'd need peripherals, but hey, it's a start). In fact, Khadas even recently announced a leather sleeve for the Mind so you can just take it with you in a more elegant fashion.

Sure, the Khadas Mind isn't swimming in ports, but I've set up my workspace in a way that actually works perfectly with it. With two USB4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, and one HDMI port, I mostly have everything I need. Most of the time, I'm using all the USB ports, but not the HDMI port, so I have my monitor, webcam, keyboard, and mouse all connected this way. It only becomes a problem when I want to use another USB device, like my camera for moving photos, or a headset for video calls. But that's also because I actively avoid using Bluetooth for my keyboard and mouse, even though they both support it. I could free up two USB ports easily, and this PC would have all the ports I need.

That being said, I do end up having the Mind Dock attached to the Khadas Mind almost all the time, just so I don't have to unplug any devices, and also because the Mind Dock adds a fingerprint reader for Windows Hello. This does make the Mind much wider than most mini PCs, but it's still very small, and the idea that I could just not use the Mind Dock and still be totally fine is what makes it so impressive.

With it being so tiny, you might think the Khadas Mind has no upgradability whatsoever, but surprisingly, while most components are soldered and there's no way to open the chassis, there is an M.2 2230 slot hidden behind a magnetic door at the bottom, so you can add more storage if you want.

The Mind Link ecosystem

I love this thing, even with all its flaws