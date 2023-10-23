Khadas is a technology company that has been working for years to develop new and more creative options for Makers across a broad range of industries and markets.

For anybody with an interest in technology, Khadas is a stand-out brand with lots to show. Here’s everything you need to know about Khadas and how it’s innovating in the technology field.

How Khadas began

Founded in 2016, Khadas began its life as a startup consisting of only three individuals. Their long-term goal was to develop an ecosystem of diverse products that could help people be more creative and more productive, however, their initial offering of products was limited to single-board computers.

What began as three developers developing high-performance single-board computers has now grown into a global team of over 80 people. The company has worked with big names such as Google, Nvidia, and Intel, and that initial dream of helping the world be more creative and productive is now finally being brought forth every day.

Khadas places great emphasis on novelty and innovation and is constantly investing in new development techniques for its hardware, software, and algorithms. Over 40% of its team consists of engineers focusing on research and development, resulting in an impressive amount of creative power.

Khadas' product journey

In 2016, Khadas began with just a single product, its very first single-board computer, the Khadas VIM1. This single-board computer was incredibly compact and very affordable, which led to its widespread success and adoption.

Although the Khadas VIM1 was very affordable and compact, eventually the early adopters of the VIM1 requested the company to develop a more powerful, yet affordable, single-board computer, and so the Khadas VIM2 was born. VIM2 was released in 2017 and was eventually used by Google as one of the pioneering development platforms for its Google Fuchsia operating system.

From there, Khadas focused on expanding the SoC options for Makers and developed the Khadas Edge Series of single-board computers, which were successfully crowdfunded on Indiegogo. The Khadas Edge introduced the Rockchip RK3399 SoC to the Maker community.

This SoC provided developers with a richer range of I/O options that allowed the Edge series to be applied to a broader range of open-source projects.

In 2019, the market for artificial intelligence hardware was just heating up. Seeing this new opportunity, Khadas released the Khadas VIM3 and VIM3L, which made use of the A311D SoC from Amlogic. This SoC integrated an NPU (neural processing unit) that could be used for low TDP deep learning applications.

Because of its neural processing unit, compact size, and low power consumption, it was later used as the reference board for Google’s Android Open Source Project.

Since then, Khadas has continued to push the envelope with the Khadas Edge2, VIM1S, and the Khadas VIM4. VIM4 served as the first introduction of OOWOW, Khadas’ self-developed embedded service that allows users full control of their SBC without the need for an external PC; with OOWOW you can reformat the eMMC and install an entirely new OS directly from the cloud within mere minutes.

The Khadas Mind

This incredible product journey culminates with the release of the Khadas Mind. The Khadas Mind is the next step in Khadas’ journey of innovation, and the concept at its core is simple.

Whether you’re a business professional or a digital nomad, the Khadas Mind aims to make your workflow easier and more portable than ever before. Essentially, the Khadas Mind is a tiny modular computer that uses an array of external modules to adapt its configuration to suit your needs.

The core of Khadas Mind’s ecosystem of modules is a powerful miniaturized computer that comes with a built-in battery, processor, and storage. As the name implies, it’s like the mind of your computer.

The Khadas Mind weighs less than a pound and is the size of a quarter the size of an A4 sheet of paper. Despite its size, the Khadas Mind comes with some impressive specs, boasting an Intel Core i7-1360P, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

The Khadas Mind works entirely thanks to the Mind Link. This built-in connector allows the Khadas Mind to integrate with a wide range of external modules seamlessly and easily. The Mind Link combines PCIe 5.0, USB 3.x, DisplayPort, and a 10A power supply into one, meaning that the Khadas Mind can work without the need for additional cables in any environment.

Also thanks to the Mind Link interface, the core computer called “Mind” can be - at a moment’s notice - decoupled from these external modules, allowing you to transport it with you quickly and easily with the minimum of added weight and space. When you want to use it again, all you have to do is insert it into the corresponding module for the situation.

For example, if you’re looking to do some intensive tasks such as graphic design, animating, or gaming, then you would plug the Khadas Mind into the Mind Graphics module. This module comes with a plethora of USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI ports, as well as housing a desktop-class Nvidia RTX 4060Ti GPU.

If you’re looking to get some lighter work done, then you can plug the Khadas Mind into the Mind Dock instead. The Mind Dock will convert the Mind into a multi-monitor desktop setup in much the same way that you might plug your laptop into an external monitor, thanks to its 8 additional I/O ports, power supply, and AAC speakers.

If you’re looking for an on-the-go remote-work setup, then the Mind xPlay will let you accomplish that by transforming the Khadas Mind into a 2-in-1 touchscreen tablet. Additionally, the Mind Talk module turns your Khadas Mind into an advanced teleconferencing solution with a high-definition webcam, a powerful array of microphones, and external speakers.

All in all, the goal of Khadas Mind and its ecosystem of diverse modules, is to create a single computer that is able to morph and adapt itself to any task or situation that you desire; gone are the days of professionals and digital nomads juggling multiple devices such as a desktop PC, laptop, 2-in-1 tablet, iPad and so on. Forget slow file transfers, confusing file versioning, complex file conversion, and above all lost time, data, and productivity. With Mind, you can do it all with just a single high-performance, portable device.

Khadas’ other projects

In 2018, Khadas ventured into the realm of open-source Hi-Fi with the Khadas Tone1 DAC, renowned for its exceptional quality and affordability. Building on this success, Khadas introduced the Khadas Tone2 Pro, a successor that elevated the experience by offering balanced audio, a headphone amplifier, and MQA support.

To further enrich audio quality, Khadas introduced a groundbreaking "balanced RCA" standard, replacing the conventional XLR-3 cable. This innovative approach enhanced audio quality while ensuring compatibility with RCA connectors.

Additionally, Khadas unveiled the Khadas Tea, the world's first headphone amplifier designed for Apple's MagSafe, and the Tone2 Maker Kit, enabling users to seamlessly integrate the Tone2 into their projects. This combination caters to the needs of both power users and prosumers.

Rethink technology with Khadas

As you can see, it’s clear that when it comes to innovation and emerging technologies, Khadas has been at the forefront for years. Khadas has been around for quite some time and has partnered with industry giants in order to deliver the most exciting changes and developments in tech that it has to offer.

In the realms of single-board computers, high-fidelity audio, and now new innovations like the Khadas Mind, there are few better options than Khadas.