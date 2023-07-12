Smartwatches can be a great way to stay connected and healthy, but there's more than just the best smartwatches on the market. You'll probably want to grab one of those picks, like the Apple Watch or Google Pixel Watch, for yourself. However, you might be surprised to learn that there are a slew of smartwatches designed specifically for kids. These can be paired with a smartphone or used as an alternative, so you don't have to give them a smartphone just yet. They're typically cheaper than flagship smartwatches, too, and Amazon Prime Day deals are slashing their prices even further.

Gabb Watch 2

This smartwatch is simplistic, offering the essentials with a feature set that was clearly designed with kids in mind. After paying the discounted purchase price at Amazon, you can add cellular connectivity to the Gabb Watch 2 for about $15 per month. When you do that, you will be able to connect with your child at any time through texts and calls. Plus, there's a GPS tracking feature that will let you view your child's location remotely. You'll find neat parental control features here, too, starting with no social media apps. The monthly cellular addition is costly, but it's about the going rate for smartwatch connectivity. But we're talking about having the peace of mind that your child is safe, and it's hard to put a price on that.

Fitbit Ace 3

The Fitbit Ace 3 is more of a fitness tracker than a smartwatch, and that makes it a great option for people who are wary of giving their kids a connected smartwatch. Without having a connection to the internet or social media, the Ace 3 can still show the time and track your kids' health. The Fitbit name is a well-known one in the industry, and that's a huge benefit. You can connect your kid's smartwatch to your own Fitbit account if you have one or start a new one in the Fitbit app. There, you'll find a ton of customization features and options. Plus, it looks appealing to kids and is made out of durable materials.

Xplora XGo 2

Another connected smartwatch option is the Xplora XGo 2, which similarly offers a cellular connection with a subscription. You get many of the same features as the aforementioned Gabb Watch 2, like the ability to make calls, send texts, and see your child's GPS location. However, the price of entry is much lower on the Xplora XGo 2. Prime Day deals slash the price to $90, and you can apply an additional $40 coupon at checkout to bring that price even lower. For $50, you can get a connected smartwatch that will help you keep your child connected and safe, and that's a deal that will be hard to beat.

TickTalk 4 LTE Smartwatch

Considering that this kids smartwatch has a robust feature set and is unlocked, the TickTalk 4 is a great alternative to buying your child a smartwatch. You still get 4G LTE functionality that can be connected to any of the major cellular carriers, but you don't get some of the risks that come with giving a child unrestricted internet access. The watch includes free music streaming for iHeartRadio Family, which is a great perk that kids will enjoy. It also offers two cameras — something that no other kids smartwatch on this list can claim. The TickTalk 4 is expensive, but you get what you pay for, and this smartwatch is a reliable alternative to a cell phone.

VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch DX2 & DX3

If your child is begging you for a smartwatch, but the options on this list are too much, there are the VTech KidiZoom DX2 and DX3. They're essentially toy smartwatches, and VTech is known for making great kid-friendly toys with a bit of technology inside. This looks like a real kids smartwatch, but there's no wireless connectivity within. Instead, there's a camera, some games, and a flashlight. The DX2 model is cheaper and older than the newer DX3, but both versions are very similar. If you're looking for an affordable kids smartwatch without the connected feature, either one of these options are a great choice.

A kids smartwatch can be a great way to keep tabs on your child when you're away, and it can be a good alternative to buying them a phone. This list includes some of the best kids smartwatches available today, with Prime Day, deals making these models more affordable than ever. It's important to keep in mind that connected smartwatches will carry an additional monthly fee for service, but the sale prices are a big help. If you've been thinking about buying a smartwatch for your child — or they're asking you for one — now is the time to buy.