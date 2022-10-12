Amazon’s latest base model Kindle and Kindle Kids are now available for purchase

Before unveiling the all-new Kindle Scribe at its fall launch event, Amazon gave the base model Kindle and Kindle Kids a refresh. The latest affordable Kindle packs a higher resolution display with a 300ppi pixel density, a USB-C charging port, up to six weeks of battery life, and 16GB of storage, making it the best e-reader for the budget conscious. If you’re in the market for a new Kindle and don’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars on the premium models, you can now order the latest base model Kindle by following the link below.

Although Amazon opened pre-orders for the new Kindle (2022 release) shortly after unveiling it last month, the e-reader is now finally available for purchase in the U.S. You can buy the lockscreen ad-supported variant for just $99.99, while the model without lockscreen ads will set you back $119.99. Both variants are available in two color options — Black and Denim.

Kindle (2022 release) Amazon's latest base model Kindle is now finally available for purchase in the U.S. Buy from Amazon

If you’re getting the e-reader for your kids, you might want to consider the new Kindle Kids (2022 release) instead. It comes with a protective cover, one year of free Amazon Kids+, and a two-year warranty, all for the price of the regular ad-free Kindle. The Kindle Kids (2022 release) comes in three unique options, Space Whale, Ocean Explorer, and Unicorn Valley, featuring kid-friendly graphics on the back panel.

Kindle Kids (2022 release) The latest Kindle Kids comes with a free back cover, one year of Amazon Kids+, and a two-year warranty. Buy from Amazon

While the new Kindle and Kindle Kids feature a backlight, they don’t offer temperature adjustments like the Kindle Paperwhite and other premium models. The e-readers also lack water resistance, so you should be extra careful while reading outdoors.

Will you be ordering the new Kindle or Kindle Kids? Which model will you go with and why? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, check out our list of the best Kindle e-readers to know all the differences between the various offerings.