Grab the Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen and Paperwhite Signature Edition at their lowest prices this Prime Day

Amazon’s Kindle e-readers are fantastic devices for reading on the go. While there are several Kindles to choose from, the Paperwhite is probably the best option in the lineup as it offers a feature-packed experience at a reasonable price. If you have been wanting to get hold of one, now is the best time. The Paperwhite 11th Gen is down to its lowest price.

The base Paperwhite, which packs 8GB of storage, usually retails for $139.9. But today, you can pick it up for just $94.99 and save $45. This model shows ads on the lockscreen. If you don’t want that, you’ll have to spend $20 extra.

The Paperwhite Signature Edition is also down to its lowest price today. It can be had for $134.99, $55 off its original price. The Signature Edition packs 32GB storage and adds wireless charging support, but other than that, it has the same hardware as the base Paperwhite.

The Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen is the newest addition to the Kindle lineup and brings some massive improvements over its predecessor, including a larger display, faster performance, and longer battery life. You get a 6.8-inch E Ink glare-free display that remains readable even in direct sunlight. The new Paperwhite 11th Gen also offers Warm Light, which was previously exclusive to the Kindle Oasis. Performance is also markedly improved, with Amazon promising up to 20% faster page turns and an improved navigation experience. More importantly, the new Paperwhite ditches the old microUSB port in favor of a USB-C port, which means you won’t have to carry a separate cable. Another notable improvement is the battery life, with the new model promising to last up to ten weeks on a single charge.

If you’re torn between the Kindle Oasis and Paperwhite, check out our head-to-head comparison of the two devices. And be sure to take a look at the best cases for the Paperwhite.

