Prime Early Access Sale: Save big on Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen and Paperwhite Signature Edition

If you’ve been planning to escape the grip of physical books and embrace the paperless future, you would be glad to know that one of the best e-book readers is currently down to its best price. The Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen has received a steep discount during the ongoing Prime Early Access Sale, bringing it down to just $99.

The ad-supported base variant of the Paperwhite 11th Gen usually goes for $140, but as part of the Prime Early Access Sale, you can get it for just $99 and save $40. For future-proofing, we recommend getting the 16GB model for an extra $4. If you want the ad-free model, you’ll have to shell out $25 more.

The Paperwhite Signature Edition has also received a deep discount of $55. You can grab the ad-free model for just $135. The Signature Edition variant packs 32GB of storage and offers wireless charging support. Apart from that, it’s the same as the standard Paperwhite.

While Amazon offers several e-readers, the Paperwhite is our favorite. It has a large 6.8-inch E-Ink glare-free display with built-in front light. The new model also offers adjustable Warm Light, which makes it easier to read at night. This feature was previously exclusive to the flagship Kindle Oasis. Additionally, the new Paperwhite offers 20% faster page turns and better navigation than its predecessor.

Amazon’s Kindle e-readers are known for their amazing battery life, and the Paperwhite is no different. Amazon says the Paperwhite 11th Gen can last up to ten weeks on a single charge. And unlike the Kindle Oasis, which uses a micro-USB port, the new Paperwhite comes with a USB-C port.

Don’t forget to grab a case for your Kindle Paperwhite to keep it safe from scratches and accidental damage.