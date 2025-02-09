Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $135 $160 Save $25 The new Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen) has a large 6.8-inch E Ink display and up to 10 weeks of battery life. It's the best mid-range Kindle to date and arguably the company's best e-reader. $135 at Amazon $135 at Best Buy

Amazon makes some of the best e-readers you can buy in 2025, and if you are looking for something that's a little better than the base model, the Kindle Paperwhite is going to be the way to go. The Paperwhite has a sleeker design than the base model, and also packs a larger screen, adjustable lighting, and is waterproof.

While the discount isn't huge, the Kindle Paperwhite is now 16% off from Amazon and Best Buy. This is just $5 more than the lowest price we've seen on this model, which was sometime last year. So if you've been thinking about buying a e-reader, now's going to be a good time to shop.

What's great about the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite?

When it comes to Kindles, Amazon does a pretty good job of keeping its products up to date, while not really making any major changes to the overall look and feel of its products. The Paperwhite is the model that sits just above the base Kindle, and brings some notable enhancements that are worth paying for.

The first is that you get a larger 7-inch screen that has a backlight where the color temperature can be adjusted. Furthermore, the screen sits flush on this Kindle, making the experience feel a bit more premium during everyday use.

When it comes to storage, you get 16GB, and the battery on this device can last up to 12 weeks, with charging handled via a USB-C port. The great thing about this device is that it is completely waterproof, which means you can feel confident taking this device with you to the pool or in the bath.

Of course, the best part about owning a Kindle is going to be the vast selection of books that you can choose from, with access to over 15 million titles from the Kindle Store. You won't regret this purchase if you love books, and you're getting a solid device that'll easily last for years to come.