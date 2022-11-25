If you've been itching to get yourself a Kindle Paperwhite, these are some of the best deals available right now.

Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader - 16GB - 2022 - Black The Kindle Paperwhite (2022) features a 6.8” 300ppi display with thinner borders that is flush with the case. It also has a backlight that can be adjusted and provides up to ten weeks of battery life on a single charge. Furthermore, it is faster than its predecessor and charges via USB-C. See at Best Buy See at Amazon

Kindle Kids - 2021 Kindle Paperwhite Kids offers a wholesome reading experience free from ads and distractions. It also comes with a protective cover, one year of Amazon Plus access, and a two-year warranty. See at Best Buy

Kindle Oasis Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019) The Kindle Oasis is a premium e-reader that packs a large 7-inch E Ink display and an ergonomic design. See at Best Buy

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best options available if you want to buy an e-reader. Thankfully, this Black Friday, there are a lot of good options when it comes to Paperwhite models that are on sale, making the best e-readers even better.

The Kindle Paperwhite is probably the most sought-after model, not for its specifications, but because it's a great all-around e-reader. The standard model comes with a 6.8-inch 300dpi screen that sits flush on the case, which creates a seamless interaction for the eyes and your hands. On top of that, it has a backlight, making it easily read in a dimly lit area. In addition, you get weeks over battery life on a single charge and can charge the device using USB-C. Normally this model costs $149.99, but it has now been discounted to $99.99 for Black Friday.

The Kindle Paperwhite for Kids offers much of the same as your standard Paperwhite model but also includes a bright and beautiful protective cover, a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, and also has a two-year warranty. This comes at a great price right now, costing just $104.99. If you're looking for something with a bit more flexibility, I'd recommend the Kindle Oasis, which is now priced at $164.99, with its large 7-inch display, its ability to download audiobooks, and of course, its long-lasting battery that can go on for weeks. If you're looking at other Kindle options, be sure to check out some of the best models of 2022.