Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen $95 $140 Save $45 The Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen is one of the best e-readers in the market, and it's now available at a great price for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. $95 at Amazon

Amazon is offering a lot of cool deals and discounts during Prime Big Deal Days, including on its own in-house hardware, like the Kindle e-readers and Echo smart speakers. So if you're looking to upgrade your old e-reader to something more modern, you should take a serious look at the latest Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen), which is getting a significant discount over its list price. Usually considered to be one of the best e-readers in the market, the base model of the device normally goes for $140, but is currently available for just $95.

Why buy the Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen)?

The Kindle Paperwhite features a 6.8-inch 300ppi glare-free display and has thinner bezels compared to its predecessors. Amazon also claims that it offers up to 10 weeks of battery life, as well as 20% faster page turns and adjustable warm light that makes reading for long periods of time easy on the eye. The device is offered with two storage options, starting at 8GB for the base variant and 16GB for the more premium model.

The Kindle Paperwhite also comes with IPX8 water resistance that ensures it will not die if it is accidently submerged in water while reading in a swimming pool or a bathtub. Amazon says that the device can withstand immersion of up to 2 meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes, and up to 0.25 meters of seawater for up to 3 minutes. It also comes with 3 months of free Kindle Unlimited subscription, ensuring that you get access to more than 4 million e-books, thousands of audiobooks, and more.

Do note that the $95 asking price is for the 8GB model, but you should probably opt for the 16GB variant for just $5 more. The higher-end model has a list price of $150, but is now available for $100. It is worth noting that both these models come with lockscreen ads, but if you'd rather not see ads on your Kindle, you should opt for the ad-free variants that cost $20 more in each case, meaning you pay $115 for the 8GB model and $120 for the 16GB variant. If e-readers aren't your thing, however, check out the best tablet deals going on right now during Prime Big Deal Days.