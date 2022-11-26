Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (11th Gen) $189.99 $129.99 Save $-60 The Paperwhite Signature Edition packs 32GB storage and wireless charging support $189.99 at Amazon

If you want to start reading again and aren't sure where to begin, you might want to consider starting with one of the best e-book readers. Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is down to $129.99 for Black Friday, its lowest price yet. In case you're wondering as well, the Signature Edition of the Kindle Paperwhite improves on the regular Paperwhite by including 32GB of storage, wireless charging, and an automatically adjusting font height.

Amazon's Kindle e-readers are known for having some amazing battery life, and the Paperwhite Signature Edition is no different. Amazon says this particular Kindle can last up to ten weeks on a single charge. Even better is that it comes with a USB-C port for charging up, meaning that it's compatible with most of the other chargers that you have or probably picked up during the Black Friday sales.

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (and the Paperwhite) bring some massive improvements over its predecessor, including a larger display, faster performance, and longer battery life. You get a 6.8-inch E Ink glare-free display that remains readable even in direct sunlight. It also offers a new feature dubbed Warm Light, which was previously exclusive to the Kindle Oasis. Warm light adds a yellow-orange tint to the display for a comfortable reading experience. Similar to your phone's night mode, the feature cuts down on harsh blue light.

If you're wondering how the Kindle Paperwhite stacks up against the Kindle Oasis, check out our head-to-head comparison of the two devices, though keep in mind this is the Signature Editionwhich has additional features, too.