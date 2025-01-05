Your changes have been saved Amazon Kindle Scribe $325 $400 Save $75 The latest Kindle Scribe from Amazon features an improved design and better writing experience. Right now, you can score a deep discount that drops the price by $75 as it falls to its lowest price yet. $325 at Amazon

For the most part, tablets are a great way to extend the experience you get on your phone. But if you're looking to disconnect and just buy a device that's great for books, then an e-reader is the way to go. Not only have the devices gotten better over the past few years, but there are also new options that offer the ability to jot down notes as well.

With that said, the Amazon Kindle Scribe is now on sale, with a discount that knocks $75 off its original retail price. This is the latest model of the Kindle Scribe, and it is also the first time we're seeing a sizable discount. If you've been thinking about picking up an e-reader with a large screen that can take notes, this is going to be the one for you.

What's great about the Amazon Kindle Scribe?

Amazon first introduced its Kindle Scribe two years ago. But this updated model brings a wealth of new features and changes that really refine the overall experience. Perhaps one of the biggest changes is that the front display is flush with the surrounding bezel, making it easier to write down notes.

Amazon's Active Canvas also allows users to write notes directly in books without having to worry about the underlying text. All notes will settle in place, with the underlying text making room to accommodate your thoughts. Amazon has plans to expand this feature to the margins in a future update.

Of course, you don't need to just jot down notes in a book as there is a notebook app in the Kindle that will allow you to write things down unrelated to anything that you're reading. What's great is that you can always convert your handwritten notes to text if you need to make them more legible or want to send them to people.

And we can't forget that this is an e-reader first and foremost, which means you can download and read all your favorite books from the Amazon Kindle Store. And with up to 12 weeks of battery life with a single charge, you can leave the charger at home even on long trips. But if you need to plug in, just grab any USB-C adapter to get it topped up.

Overall, you can't go wrong with the Kindle Scribe if you want a large screen, the ability to jot down notes, and access to millions of books. While it's usually pretty pricey at $400, it can now be had for less with a $75 discount that knocks it down to its lowest price yet. Get it while you can because this deal is too good to pass up.