Amazon Kindle Scribe $345 $420 Save $75 The Kindle Scribe is one of Amazon's more unique e-reader devices, offering users the ability to notate books, and also author notes using a stylus. $345 at Amazon

Amazon is known primarily for its online retail store, but over time, has branched out selling its own products like Echo speakers and Kindle e-readers. Kindles are own of the best e-readers on the market, and as such, the company has created many different lines in order to try and accommodate a wider audience.

But its Kindle Scribe is perhaps one of its most unique and ambitious e-readers yet, giving users the ability to jot down notes in books, and also author their own documents using a stylus. Now, the Kindle Scribe is on sale, being discounted by $75, dropping to its lowest price yet.

What's great about the Kindle Scribe?

The Amazon Kindle Scribe features a large 10.2-inch 300ppi anti-glare screen, 35 LEDs for consistent lighting of the screen just in case you need to read in low-light environments, and comes with 64GB of internal storage. In addition, this bundle comes with Amazon's Premium Pen that can be used to write down notes or notate pages in your favorite books.

Of course, since this is a Kindle, you'll get weeks of battery life on a single charge and will be able to access millions of books, magazines, and other publications. Although this normally costs $420, right now, it's being discounted by $75. So if you've been looking for a versatile e-reader, be sure to pick this deal up while you can.