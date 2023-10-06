Amazon Kindle Scribe $330 $420 Save $90 An Amazon Kindle that's great for reading but can also be used to take down notes. You get 64GB of storage with this model and the Premium Pen that has an eraser and shortcut button. For a limited time, this device is being discounted, dropping the price to $330. $330 at Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is the best e-reader from Amazon, but it does cost quite a bit, being one of the most costly in its lineup. The device features an excellent resolution screen, weeks of battery life on a single charge, adjustable screen lighting, and more. For a limited time, you can score $90 off the 64GB model with Premium Pen. But if you want something more basic, you can always opt for the 16GB model with Basic Pen and still save $75 during this special promotion.

The Kindle Scribe offers a unique twist to an e-reader by allowing users to jot down notes in their favorite books and also author original documents in a digital notebook. It has a large 10.2-inch 300ppi anti-glare screen, 35 LEDs for consistent lighting, adjustable warm lighting, has an IPX8 rating making it waterproof, and provides access to over a million books from the Kindle Store.

Now as far as the writing experience goes, as you might expect, it's quite seamless with the included Premium Pen and Kindle's screen providing an excellent writing surface. While you can jot down notes in a digital notebook, you can also mark up PDFs, or even notate in your favorite books. If you're someone that doesn't have the best handwriting, the Kindle Scribe can also convert handwritten notes into text for easy reading later on.

So if this sounds like something you need, be sure to check it out while it's on sale. While you can go for the best model available, as stated before, you can also opt for the basic model which is just as good.