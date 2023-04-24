Over the years, we've seen a variety of different Kindles hit the market, coming in different sizes, offering new features and benefits. Last year, Amazon introduced the Kindle Scribe, bringing an entirely new experience its e-reader lineup. The new model not only offered all the traditional things people love about the Kindles, but it also added the ability to take hold of a stylus and jot down notes, highlight text, and sign off on documents. While the experience was good, it wasn't perfect, and Amazon has been fine-tuning it ever since with updates here and there. The company is once again making things better by introducing new features like an enhanced navigation option for notes, a two-column layout for books, and the ability to change the contrast on PDFs.

Source: Amazon

The new In-Notebook Birds Eye View mode will allow Kindle Scribe users to see up to nine notebook pages at once, making it easier navigate and manage notes. Beyond just having the ability to see more at once, users will also have the ability to move single pages in this mode, along with deleting and adding pages as well.

Source: Amazon

There will also be a two-column layout setting made available when reading books, bringing a more book like feel when reading your favorite titles. The mode can be activated in the settings menu, specifically in the layout tab. Once the option is set, users will need to put their Kindle Scribe in landscape mode to take advantage of the two-column layout. Furthermore, enhancements are being made to PDF content, allowing users to increase and decrease the contrast through a new contrast slider.

In addition to all of the above, Microsoft is launching a new Send to Kindle option for Microsoft Word. The Send to Kindle option has been around for a while and is a powerful feature that can send ebooks, documents, and even webpages to your Kindle. Those that are subscribed to a Microsoft 365 paid subscription will be able to access the feature in-app. While those using a free account will need to Send to Kindle from the web version of Word.

Although the Send to Kindle feature has been available for quite some time, this is the first time it's being implemented inside of Word, making it easier to send documents directly to a user's Kindle library. This feature can be used on any Kindle device but if you're a Kindle Scribe owner, you'll be able to annotate the documents. This feature is available now on Microsoft Word for Windows, but will come at a later date for Mac and Web users.