It's been a while since we last heard of the Kindle Scribe. When it was first announced, many were caught off guard, as Amazon delivered a product that was familiar but quite different, at the same time. It would eventually launch, giving people a new way to enjoy a Kindle, with the freedom to write and read. Now, the company is delivering new features to the Scribe, giving users new features that enhance the overall experience.

The standout feature for this update is going to be the addition of new brushes. By having new brushes, users will be able to better express themselves when taking notes. As far as what kinds of options will be available, the Scribe will now come with a marker, pencil brush, and fountain pen option. Now, that might not sound like a lot, but in addition to the new writing tools, users will also get to choose from five different thicknesses. In conjunction with these additions, the Kindle Scribe will now get enhancements to pressure and tilt gestures, giving the writing tools more character.

When you're taking notes, the Kindle can become a different kind of device, and Amazon understands this. So to make things easier to organize, the Scribe will now have the ability to create subfolders. Simply just hit the "+" button when in a folder, and the new folder will automatically be created. If you want to move it, just head up to the option menu to do so. Additionally, in the option menu, you can now select a page you want to directly navigate to, making it easy to jump to a page with the new "go to page" option.

While these are some amazing updates, Amazon wasn't bashful about sharing what's to come. Apparently, in a future update, the Kindle Scribe will support lasso copy and past, which will allow users to easily select text and maybe even images. In addition, Microsoft Word users will be happy to know that they will soon be able to send documents directly from the app to their Kindle. Furthermore, the Scribe will also get enhanced navigation and better organization options.

Source: Amazon