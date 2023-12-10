Although we're well into the 12GB/s era of PCIe 5.0 SSDs, it's not like first-generation 10GB/s drives are gone. There aren't a ton of them available, however, since some companies decided to wait for faster hardware to be available, so your options are pretty limited, especially if you want a 1TB model. KingSpec's VP101 is one of the very few 10GB/s PCIe 5.0 SSDs that offers a 1TB model, and in theory, it could be a great budget option within the wider PCIe 5.0 market. It even has an active cooler preinstalled, which is pretty unusual.

While the VP101 has surprisingly good performance despite its lack of cutting-edge hardware, its price is simply too high to make sense. Not only is the VP101 1TB not the cheapest first-generation PCIe 5.0 SSD, it's also more expensive than at least one 1TB SSD with second-generation performance. The VP101 isn't worth buying in today's market — not until it gets a price cut anyway.

About this review: XDA purchased the VP101 1TB at retail and KingSpec did not see the contents of this review before publishing.

KingSpec Vp101 Gen 5 SSD Good performance, bad price This SSD is outclassed in price, not performance 5 / 10 $166 $230 Save $64 Kingspec's VP101 is a first-generation PCIe 5.0 SSD with reads and writes up to 10GB/s. It comes preinstalled with an active cooler, and offers 1TB and 2TB capacities. Unfortunately, it's way too expensive as it is. Storage capacity 1TB, 2TB Hardware Interface Gen5x4 Transfer rate Up to 10,000/10,00MB/s Reads/Writes TBW 700TBW (1TB), 1,400TBW (2TB) Pros Gaming performance on par with much more expensive SSDs

Good sustained writing performance

Good active cooler Cons Peak writing speed is significantly lower than 12GB/s drives

More expensive than Gigabyte's Gen5 12000 1TB, which is faster

Also more expensive than Corsair's MP700, which performs similarly $166 at Newegg

Pricing and availability

Having launched on Aug. 18 earlier this year, the VP101 is still sort of new. Today, the 1TB model retails for $166 and the 2TB model for $266. That's not too expensive for a PCIe 5.0 SSD, especially since the VP101 comes with a preinstalled active cooler. However, the VP101 uses slower first-generation PCIe 5.0 hardware even though it came out after second-generation drives like Crucial's T700, which also has a 1TB model.

In the wider market, the VP101 1TB isn't exactly without peers. It's hard to ignore Gigabyte's Aorus Gen5 12000 1TB at $150 and Corsair's MP700 Pro 1TB at $180, both of which are (in theory) faster second-generation drives. There's also Corsair's first-generation MP700 1TB that's currently going for $140, which should have roughly the same performance as the VP101 1TB.

Performance

How the KingSpec VP101 1TB was tested

Close

To test the VP101 1TB and three other SSDs I have on hand for comparison, I installed it on my Intel test PC that's equipped with a Core i9-13900K running at 14900K clock speeds, 32GB of DDR5-5600 with CL40 timings, and ASRock's Z790 Taichi Lite motherboard. I tested the VP101 and the three other drives in three different applications: CrystalDiskMark, the storage benchmark in 3DMark, and IOMeter. This should offer an overall look at performance, though it isn't 100% comprehensive.

Because the VP101's cooler has a fan on it with a 4-pin connector, you can customize its speed through either the motherboard BIOS or through an app like Fan Control (assuming your motherboard is supported). However, I used the default fan curve on the Z790 Taichi Lite for my benchmarks, and I'll discuss how well the cooler did after I show the performance results.

CrystalDiskMark

CrystalDiskMark is a highly customizable storage benchmarking tool that can test under a variety of conditions. However, I'm just using the six tests that CrystalDiskMark comes with, which are half sequential and half random. The tests also differ somewhat in queue depth, thread count, and block size, which are other key characteristics of data that impacts how quickly SSDs can read or write.

VP101 1TB Gen5 12000 1TB MP700 Pro 2TB Z540 2TB SEQ1M Q8T1 9,613/8,771 11,682/9,537 12,389/11,666 12,391/11,701 SEQ1M Q1T1 7,586/8,767 9,169/9,216 9,255/9,610 9,297/9,636 SEQ128K Q32T1 9,357/8,776 11,471/9,563 12,296/11,467 12,281/11,479 RND4K Q32T16 5,595/6,557 5,697/6,536 6,390/6,839 6,382/7,031 RND4K Q32T1 1,117/800 1,178/851 1,114/828 1,169/858 RND4K Q1T1 99/387 101/397 100/392 101/393

Scores are organized by read/write and are measured in MB/s.

In the sequential benchmarks, which skew towards peak performance, the VP101 1TB is clearly behind. That's to be expected since all the SSDs in this comparison are second-generation, 12GB/s models, and that beefier hardware is most useful in sequential workloads. Even in the low queue depth sequential test you can see that the VP101 1TB is significantly behind in reads, though it's not that bad in writes.

If this SSD ever becomes $20 cheaper than the 1TB models of second-generation PCIe 5.0 drivers, then it's probably worth it.

In the random workloads though, things are pretty much even between all the SSDs. Peak performance just isn't that important for random reading and writing, it's more down to the SSD controller. As far as I can tell, the VP101 is equipped with the same Phison E26 controller that all PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs use, including the three other SSDs I've tested, so it's no surprise that they all perform very similarly in random workloads.

3DMark

3DMark's storage test is one of the few gaming-focused SSD benchmarks, and it tests real games instead of synthetic workloads. The score is based on the overall performance of an SSD's transfer speeds and latency.

VP101 1TB Gen5 12000 1TB MP700 Pro 2TB Z540 2TB Score 5,563 5,772 5,593 5,783

It's pretty much a wash for these SSDs in 3DMark, which maybe shouldn't be that surprising. This is a pretty old benchmark that includes older games, and of course doesn't even test DirectStorage. PCIe 5.0 SSDs may be outgrowing 3DMark's storage test given how close the VP101 is to SSDs that, in theory, should be much faster. After all, games do use a mix of sequentual and random operations, so the VP101 1TB should be at least a little behind here.

IOMeter

I use IOMeter to show sustained writing performance, which can vary significantly from SSD to SSD. Long, sequential writes can cause an SSD's performance to decline substantially due to the fast cache of an SSD getting depleted and because a more full SSD has a harder time finding blocks to put more data inside. Peak speeds don't tell the full story, and if you plan at all on filling up an SSD, this is the kind of data you'll want to look at.

This first graph and table showcase the performance of each SSD when they're 50% full:

VP101 1TB Gen5 12000 1TB MP700 Pro 2TB Z540 2TB Average Write Speed 1,942 2,082 3,814 3,613

Scores are measured in MB/s.

Surprisingly, the VP101 1TB hangs in there when you're looking at the average writing speed. It's just 140MB/s behind the Gen5 12000 1TB, and by extension, it shouldn't be much slower than other 1TB models using second-generation hardware. Of course, when you take a closer look at the graph, you can see that the VP101 1TB has easily the slowest speed in the first minute of the benchmark. All SSDs, even the Gen5 12000 1TB, will outclass the VP101 1TB in a short, sequential writing workload.

I'm especially pleased that the VP101 1TB has the sustained writing performance it does.

This next graph shows the VP101 1TB's performance at 10%, 50%, and 90% full, and the table also includes data for other SSDs:

VP101 1TB Gen5 12000 1TB MP700 Pro 2TB Z540 2TB 10% full 8,625 8,262 11,518 9,329 50% full 1,942 2,082 3,814 3,609 90% full 1,803 1,912 3,680 2,721

Scores are measured in MB/s.

Even at 10% and 90% full, the VP101 1TB is able to keep on the heels of the Gen5 12000 1TB, which is impressive considering the hardware disparity. Of course, the VP101 is no match for the MP700 Pro 2TB or the Z540 2TB, especially at higher fill rates, and this is where the hardware disparity starts to matter more significantly.

Cooler performance

The default fan curve for chassis fans on the Z790 Taichi Lite follows the motherboard chipset temperature, which never really gets all that high, so the VP101 1TB's fan never got very fast. Nevertheless, it peaked at a temperature of 60 C in IOMeter at a 10% fill rate. That's pretty remarkable considering at 10% the SSD is hitting peak performance and thus peak power draw. Plus, the preinstalled heatsink isn't all that fancy, nor is the tiny cooling fan.

It also wasn't very loud at all to achieve a maximum temperature of 60 C. I actually couldn't really test how loud the VP101's fan got since it was running at such a low RPM, which made it difficult to distinguish from other fans and even background noise. I prefer a passive heatsink, like what you get with the Gen5 12000, but the VP101's solution is fine too, and you don't even need to install it yourself.

Should you buy the KingSpec VP101 1TB?

You should buy the KingSpec VP101 1TB if:

You want a cheaper PCIe 5.0 SSD with good performance and capacity

It's on sale for $140 or less

You don't mind an active cooler

You shouldn't buy the KingSpec VP101 1TB if:

You want an SSD that has good value for both capacity and performance

You want a really fast PCIe 5.0 SSD

You want a passively cooled SSD

When it comes to performance, my expectations were pretty low for the VP101 1TB, but I was pleasantly surprised overall. Sure, peak performance in CrystalDiskMark and IOMeter was well behind second-generation PCIe 5.0 SSDs (including the Gen5 12000 1TB), but it did well in everything else. I'm especially pleased that the VP101 1TB has the sustained writing performance it does; that can be pretty hard to nail down. I also like the cooler, which does its job despite not looking all that amazing.

But the price is just way too high. At its current price, it's brushing shoulders with second-generation PCIe 5.0 SSDs, and realistically there's no reason why you should buy the VP101 (either the 1TB or the 2TB models) instead of the Gen5 12000 or the MP700. Sure, it's only like a $20 difference, but why spend extra cash that could use on something else? If this SSD ever becomes $20 cheaper than the 1TB models of second-generation PCIe 5.0 drivers, then it's probably worth it. Until then, I'd only keep an eye on it or buy something else.