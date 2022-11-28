Source: Kingston Kingston FURY Beast RGB $87 $146 Save $59 Looking to bring some RGB vibe to your DDR5-compatible PC, but don't want to spend too much? Kingston has you covered with its affordable kit of Fury Beast RGB DDR5-4800 RAM. $87 at Amazon

When it comes to PC storage and memory needs, Kingston is one of the top brands out there. For Cyber Monday, the company is slashing prices on a lot of its SSD and RAM components. Right of the bat, we’re going to suggest the Kingston Fury Beast RGB DDR5 RAM, which is currently on sale for $87 for a 16GB (2*8GB) kit. Normally it retails for $146, so you ultimately save $59.

Running two sticks of RAM simultaneously in dual-channel mode offers significant performance advantages over running a single stick in single channel, so this is the significantly better bet if you only want 16GB of RAM. DDR5 continues to drop in price, as more kits enter the market and supply increases - a trend which is further sweetened by the price slash.

This RAM is rated for 4800MT/s (DDR5-4800) with CL38 timings. That makes it compliant with the JEDEC 4800MT/s standard, although it's quite possible you'll be able to push the RAM to higher clocks, tighter timings, or both. The Intel XMP 3.0 certification is present as well.

Just like its DDR4 counterpart, the Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 modules come with attractive RGB lighting, adding a bit of verve to your PC. Of course, this can be set to a single color or even disabled entirely if you'd prefer a more traditional setup.

In other words, the Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 RAM modules will be a wonderful addition to your computing portfolio and provide you with an amazing memory solution that doesn’t sacrifice reliability and performance for customizability, so try to grab it soon before this top-rated product goes out of stock.

