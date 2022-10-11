Stock up on DDR5 RAM for your new Intel 13th Gen build with this Prime Early Access deal

We’re a little over a week away from the Intel 13th Gen CPU launch, and Amazon is having a big sale. So what better time to gather up the associated hardware you’ll need to build a new gaming PC than now? In particular, this deal on Kingston Fury DDR5 RAM is absolutely perfect for a monster build that’ll be set for years to come. It knocks nearly $100 off beyond the previous lowest price, so this is a serious deal.

Kingston Fury, the artist formerly known as HyperX, is some of the top RAM you can get and this Prime Early Access discount on 64GB of the stuff is too good to pass up. Of course, you can also take advantage if you’re building an AMD Ryzen 7000 PC. But as Intel 13th Gen is rated to support DDR5-5600, and that’s exactly what this is, it feels like a perfect fit to squeeze the most performance from your new system.

This 64GB kit comes with a pair of 32GB sticks, leaving you room to upgrade even further to 128GB RAM in the future. Chances are you probably don’t need 64GB even right now, but never say never. If you’re interested in workloads beyond gaming, you may soon find a use for it. It supports Intel XMP 3.0 for a one-click overclocking setup. Or you can plug and play at 4800 MT/s.

If there were ever a doubt that gamers are the target, the RGB strips along the heat spreader are a dead giveaway. RAM isn’t the most exciting thing to look at, so there’s nothing stopping you from sprucing it up a little. The RGB on the Kingston Fury can sit there and do its own thing or it can sync with your established RGB ecosystems. ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, and ASRock RGB systems are all supported, so your memory can twinkle away in perfect unison with the rest of your system.