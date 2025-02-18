Kingston NV3 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe SSD $57 $80 Save $23 A fantastic SSD that offers great performance at a fair price. This Gen 4 SSD normally comes in at $80, but can now be had for much less, with this special discount that drops it down to just $57. $57 at Amazon

There are lots of great M.2 SSDs to choose from in 2025, but if you're looking for one that offers good performance and doesn't cost a lot, the Kingston NV3 SSD is going to be right up your alley. Not only are you getting ample storage space from this Gen 4 SSD, but you're also getting performance numbers as well.

Of course, the real draw here is that the price of this particular model has been reduced by 29%, falling to its lowest yet at just $57. So if you've been looking to pick up some M.2 SSDs for cheap, you'll want to grab this deal while you can.

What's great about the Kingston NV3 M.2 SSD?

While the price is sure to attract, the Kingston NV3 M.2 SSD does also offer great performance as well, with sequential read speeds that top out at 6,000MB/s, and sequential write speeds that go up to 5,000MB/s.

For the most part, this isn't all that bad, and this SSD will make a great upgrade for a PC, laptop, or even those using a PlayStation 5. Of course, you also get the usual benefits of an SSD, like excellent durability, along with reliability (320TBW).

Kingston also provides a three-year warranty for the drive, just in case you face any issues and need support. For the most part, you're not getting anything fancy here, just a barebones SSD that should work well for most uses.

If you need more speed or more storage space, you can always check out some of our favorite M.2 SSD options. Although these might be more pricey, you'll find SSDs with better speeds and more features.