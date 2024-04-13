Key Takeaways Experience a ChatGPT-powered KITT from Knight Rider on a Raspberry Pi.

AI on Raspberry Pi projects show potential for local AI processing.

SBCs like Raspberry Pi may soon run full AI models independently.

What do you think it'd sound like if KITT from Knight Rider ran off of ChatGPT? While he wouldn't sound nearly as cool as he would in the TV show, it'd be a lot more realistic to how AI speaks in the current era. As it turns out, you no longer need to imagine; someone has recreated the AI from Knight Rider with ChatGPT and a Raspberry Pi.

Knight Rider's KITT arrives in the 21st century

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, the YouTube channel for the Knight Rider Historians website posted a video about this cool project. It uses both ChatGPT and Raspberry Pi to create an AI that you can talk to. As you'd expect from die-hard Knight Rider fans, the project also includes a homemade version of the iconic visualizer that moves as the AI speaks. It's a really cool way to bring a fictional AI to life, even if it may not sound identical to what we saw on the show.

Another cool instance of AI on Raspberry Pi

As AI becomes more and more powerful, we're beginning to see instances of it appear within SBCs like the Raspberry Pi. Right now, these projects tend to beam the request to an external server via Wi-Fi, and this KITT replica is no exception. However, once SBCs begin getting AI processing capabilities with built-in NPUs, we may see people move toward running these models locally.

We got close to the real deal with a ChatGPT-like AI that uses local hardware on a Raspberry Pi, but it feels as if SBCs are just on the verge of running full-blown AI models by themselves. Granted, they won't be as powerful as AI PCs, but it'll still be a fun way for people to design and share their homemade AIs for their Raspberry Pi projects.